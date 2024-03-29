The 2023-24 league champions welcome Solway Sharks to Elland Road on Friday night before ending their regular season campaign on the road at Yorkshire rivals, Hull Seahawks on Sunday.

Hull are assured of fourth spot in the table and will join Leeds in play-off Group A along with eighth-placed Bees IHC and whoever from Peterborough Phantoms or Telford Tigers finish in fifth spot this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the Seahawks, it will be the first of two derby visits to Elland Road in six days as they also take on Leeds in the post-season opener next Friday.

PLANNING AHEAD: Leeds Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Solway head down south of the border to West Yorkshire having missed out on the post-season in their first-ever NIHL National campaign.

In reality, they have little to play for, but Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge believes they will want to end their debut campaign in the second-tier on a high - especially if they can bloody the nose of the league champions in the process.

“Friday (against Solway) is big for me,” insisted Aldridge, whose team completed a head-to-head series sweep against Sheffield Steeldogs last weekend..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about getting confidence in our building against a good team. Hopefully they will come here and want to finish their season on a high. As we saw last week, it can be tough to get players up for a game that doesn’t mean that much

“Then, against Hull, it is about getting out of there and the weekend as a whole, injury-free and without any major suspensions or penalties.