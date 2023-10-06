RYAN ALDRIDGE believes he has settled on a solid leadership group that will lead by example for Leeds Knights during the NIHL National campaign that lies ahead.

The Knights started out the campaign with just captain Kieran Brown - who led the team to league and play-off glory last year - alongside just the one assistant, or ‘alternate’, in veteran centre Matt Haywood.

Knights’ head coach Aldridge said he would leave one, possibly two, alternate captain spots open for other players to effectively ‘put their hands up’ such a role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, ahead of this weekend’s mouth-watering double-header against Milton Keynes Lightning - which sees the Knights head to Buckinghamshire before playing host at Elland Road Ice Arena on Sunday (face-off 5.15pm) - Aldridge has revealed two other ‘lieutenants’.

DECISIONS< DECISIONS: Leeds Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Oliver Portamento.

Defenceman Jordan Griffin and first-choice netminder Sam Gospel have been rewarded for playing huge roles under Aldridge during last year’s memorable campaign, as well as being increasingly influential figures off the ice.

As tends to be the tradition in hockey, Gospel may be named as an ‘alternate’ but will not get to sport the letter on his jersey during his games, even though he is regarded as one of the team’s most influential figures.

Aldridge has used pre-season and the first two weekends of the regular season to settle on what he regards as an invaluable leadership group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got ourselves a solid leadership group, all four of them will make others sit up and take notice,” said Aldridge. “They all bring something different to the group, they all talk at different times, they all do different things on the ice when we need it - it’s a great group.

.

“Crucially, they all lead by example. Jordan is team-first in everything, probably our toughest player for the last two years. He’s a great kid and a big part of what we want to build here.

“He has taken on more responsibility throughout the last year or so - he is there in key situations, in tough situations, he’s always the one who stands up for the team.”

Aldridge said Gospel was one of the most experienced players in the Knights’ locker room, whose importance could not be over-stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gossy is one of those players in the locker room that when he talks, everyone listens,” added Aldridge.

LEADING MEN: Jordan Griffin (left), Matt Haywood and captain Kieran Brown pictured last seaso. Picture courtesy of Oliver Poramento.

“He’s experienced, one of the older guys on the team and obviously a great person to have around. Like Jordan, he is someone else we want to be here for a long time and he adds even more to the culture that we want to bring to the team.”

Both players admitted they were honoured to have been chosen to take on the extra responsibility for the team.

“It came as a bit of a shock to me and wasn’t something I was expecting as I’m still quite young,” said 21-year-old Griffin. “But it’s another step forward for me and an honour to be named as one of the four guys in the leadership group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It shows Ryan has faith in me and feels he can give me more responsibility. It’s always nice to hear positive words from your coach.”

Goaltender Gospel, who along with Ethan Hehir and Lewis Baldwin is one of just three original Leeds Chiefs’ players still with the franchise from back in 2019 - added: “As a goaltender, I’d never expect to be an assistant. I am one of the more experienced in the room, so I naturally speak up in certain situations.

“But I never went looking for an ‘A’ or expect to get one, because it is tough to lead from the back.