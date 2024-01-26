Last year, on their way to the NIHL National regular season league title, the Knights topped both goals for and against columns.

A quick look at the current standings shows that the Knights’ defence is proving more decisive this time around.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEADING LIGHT: Leeds Knights' Bowdyn Neely Picture: Aaron Badkin/Knights Media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far the Knights have conceded 79 goals in 33 games - a Goals Against Average of 2.39 per game. Last season, they allowed 144 goals in across 56 games - an average of 2.57.

You could argue it's a marginal difference, but with the Knights currently only the third highest goalscorers in the league - Swindon and Friday’s visitors Milton Keynes Lightning have scored more - it is the defensive resolve that is driving the Knights’ bid for a second successive league crown.

“Our D-core has been unbelievable this year,” said head coach Ryan Aldridge. “That has helped spread that load and Gossy (No 1 netminder Sam Gospel) has been solid back there.

“You can tell from our goals for that we haven’t been as ruthless last year, but then you look at the stats and the numbers it’s pretty clear that we have been a bit up and down with performances.

IN FORM: Import Noah McMullin took time to adjust but has proved invaluable to Leeds Knights this season. Picture: Stephen Cunningham/Knights Media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our top 4 ‘D’ when you look at the +/- they are night and day from last year. Bow Neely has come in and been top drawer for us, is probably the third highest +/- on the team, Noah (McMullin) is right up there, Griff (Jordan Griffin) has had some games out but is right up there and Lewis Baldwin is, too. That top four of ours have just been great.”

Of those, Neely and McMullin are also contributing by way of points.

So far this season, the ever-present Neely has posted three goals and 18 assists in his 33 appearances, with McMullin catching up quickly after missing the start of the season through injury, to be one behind his fellow defenceman on five goals and 15 assists in 27 games.

There’s no suggestion, of course, that the Knights’ forwards are in any way lacking. They are still third-highest scorers in the league, with the likes of captain Kieran Brown, Matt Haywood and Mac Howlett again among the leading points-scorers for the whole league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last year, we were perhaps more ruthless, more tenacious,” added Aldridge. “I think we’ve lost a little bit of that.