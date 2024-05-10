STICKING AROUND: Forward Mac Howlett has signed a new two-year deal with Leeds Knights. Picture: Aaron Badkin/Knights Media.

‘MASSIVE … unstoppable … huge’ - just a few words Leeds Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge uses when describing forward Mac Howlett.

Put them all together and it is no surprise that the flying winger is sticking around in West Yorkshire for at least two more years, as announced by the 2023-24 NIHL National league champions earlier today.

Howlett and Aldridge, of course, go back many years, the two first coming together at the Swindon-based Okanagan Hockey Academy where the Knights boss was head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aged just 16, Howlett then spent two years playing junior hockey in Finland before returning to these shores to try his luck in the Elite League.

After spells with Glasgow Clan, Guildford Flames and Dundee Stars, he left the latter to hook up with Aldridge once again in Leeds midway through the 2022-23 season.

He hasn’t looked back since.

In just 37 games, he finished his first ‘half-season’ at Elland Road as joint-fifth top points scorer, with 27 goals and 44 assists.

Regarded as one of the quickest players in the UK second tier, the left-hander continued his form throughout the 2023-24 campaign, finishing third overall for the Knights with 91 points - including 43 goals - from 63 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Aldridge, there was never any doubt about trying to entice one of the brightest prospects around to continue his development in West Yorkshire.

“It’s huge for us to keep a player like Mac around for the next two seasons,” said Aldridge. “He was massive for us over the last 10-12 weeks of the season and at times was unstoppable.

“He has settled into life in Leeds both on and off the ice and I for one love to see how content he is here.

“He is a big part of our group and I am so glad to have him around here a little longer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News of Howlett’s new deal came just hours after it was revealed by the Knights that Louis Colvin would be leaving the club.