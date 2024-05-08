Davey Lawrence believes he is well-equipped to take charge of Leeds Knights’ second team, having enjoyed a ‘fast-track’ learning process under Ryan Aldridge.

The 39-year-old, from Barnsley, will work closely with Leeds Junior Knights’ head coach Seth Bennett as well as the seniors’ head coach Aldridge as the NIHL National champions look to bridge the gap between junior and senior hockey for talented youngsters coming through the programme at Elland Road Ice Arena and beyond.

“It’s about providing a line of continuity so kids have that progression they need,” said Lawrence. “The new team in NIHL One will become somewhat of a feeder team for the main Knights team. It’s the next logical step.

“I don’t think you’re ever done learning as a coach, you’re never a finished article and everybody has a different view on things.

TEAMWORK: Davey Lawrence will liaise closely with Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

“Working with Ryan, I feel I have benefitted a lot. He does things slightly differently to other people, you learn bits about the game that you perhaps wouldn’t normally look at.

"This will allow us to bring through young, elite players and try and develop them on to that next level, whether that be from Leeds or elsewhere.

"It will also allow us to integrate players into the National league team when the time is right and certain players are ready.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bennett, also chair of the Leeds Junior Knights, added: “This next collaboration is absolutely huge for both the junior club and for the senior club as we’ve got a lot of talent coming through.