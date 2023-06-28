LEEDS KNIGHTS continue to build their roster for the 2023-24 NIHL National campaign - but two players who won’t be returning are forward Carter Hamill and defenceman Josh Hodgkinson.

Both played their part in last season’s stunning league and play-off double by the Knights but head coach Ryan Aldridge – who is expected to unveil some new signings later this week – has decided to go in a different direction with regard to his bench next time around.

The news will come as a surprise to some Knights’ fans, particularly regarding Hodgkinson who was initially signed by Aldridge on a two-year deal last summer having impressed at a pre-season open trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old Belfast-born left-hander was an ever-present for the Knights in his first season playing at NIHL National, contributing one goal and four assists in his 56 appearances.

CHAMPIONS: Leeds Knights celebrate winning the NIHL National regular season league title at Telford in March. Picture courtesy of Steve Brodie.

Hamill, also from Belfast, had an impressive campaign on the ice, the 18-year-old registering 10 goals and 13 assists in 54 league games.

His only absences were due to him playing for Great Britain Under-20s at the World Championships in Lithuania where he scored two goals and three assists as the team finished in the silver medal position.

“We thank both lads for their time at the club and for playing their part in what was obviously a very successful season for the team,” said Aldridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve decided to go in a different direction with regard to the roster for next season and wish them both all the best for the future.”

GONE: Carter Hamill has not been re-signed at Leeds Knights for the 2023-24 NIHL National season. Picture: Oliver Portamento.