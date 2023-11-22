HAVING spent last season getting ‘back on the horse’ after over two years out of the game, Louis Colvin knew he would be taking on another major challenge when signing for Leeds Knights this summer.

He wasn’t to be left disappointed by his pre-season expectations, making the move from NIHL South One team Invicta Dynamos to West Yorkshire after impressing Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge at a couple of training sessions towards the end of last season.

There was an anticipated period of adjustment for the 24-year-old defenceman, mostly regarding the speed and skill which he would be encountering on a weekly basis and he admits proved difficult at times in the early weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, 15 games into the 2023-24 NIHL National campaign and with Leeds sitting in a very familiar spot of top of the regular season standings, Colvin appears to have settled well into his new surroundings, both on and off the ice.

“It was a big step up for me,” admitted Colvin. “I think it took me a few games to adjust to the higher level, the faster pace and everything but, no, I think I’ve settled in well overall.

“The team is going great and we are obviously where we want to be in the table right now.

“Everything I expected from stepping up to this league has been proven true - it is a lot faster, a lot harder, there are better players, proper systems on the ice. Coming in as a D-man, I knew I would have less time on the puck because the forwards are faster and right on top of you a lot quicker.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daunting as that may have seemed at first - particularly having missed two whole seasons during the pandemic before rejoining former team Invicta for the start of the 2022-23 campaign - Colvin believes it has already helped make him a better player.

BATTLING SPIRIT: Louis Colvin is enjoying his time with Leeds Knights in NIHL National. Picture: Stephen Cunningham/Leeds Knights

“Week-in, week-out I feel I am definitely improving,” he added. “That was one of the reasons for coming here, to become a better player.

“I hadn’t played for two-and-a-half years before last year, so last season was about getting back on the horse. I was a bit rough in some areas but now I’m playing at this level, I feel I’m improving with each game.

“Ryan is a great coach, which always helps. Last year, at Invicta, we didn’t really have any systems on the ice but being coached by Ryan, you’ve got to stick to your systems and it’s really impressive with what he comes up with - every week there is something different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes I struggle to keep up with everything, but it’s a professional set-up that I’ve joined here with the players and the coaching staff - that’s something I’m enjoying being part of.”

ON THE UP: Louis Colvin admits it was a big adjustment after making the step up to NIHL National with leeds Knights,but he believes he is making good progress under head coach, Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Leeds Knights.

Another aspect that Colvin is revelling in within his new surroundings, is having to fight for his ice time in every game, in every practice session. With seven fit defencemen currently available on the Knights’ roster, every single shift counts.

“Everyone is fighting for a spot in this team which is a good thing,” said Colvin. “It helps you to keep pushing each other, but it’s all friendly competition.

“You really have to fight for your spot every week, fight for your ice time. As a result, everyone is playing their hardest and - as a team - that’s what you need.”

As for Aldridge, he has been impressed with Colvin’s attitude from day one.