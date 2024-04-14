They were edged out at Peterborough Phantoms who, ahead of Sunday night’s rematch at Elland Road Ice Arena, prevailed 3-2 after a shoot-out in Cambridgeshire on Saturday night.

The Knights had looked well-placed to maintain their 100 per cent start to the post-season when - after a goalless first period - they found themselves 2-0 ahead by the time the second intermission came around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Haywood got the ball rolling when he broke the deadlock at 23.25, the lead doubling in the 39th minute when Jordan Buesa fired home on the power play.

LEADING LIGHT: Owen Sobchak led the way with four goals as Hull Seahawks got their play-off campaign up and running with an 11-5 thumping of rivals Bees on Saturday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

But Peterborough - beaten six times in six meetings with the Knights during the regular season - produced a stirring third period fightback.

They halved the deficit when Austrik Mitchell-King beat Sam Gospel at 46.06 and it was all-square just under three minutes later when Callum Buglass struck.

Further chances came and went at both ends but the game eventually required a shoot-out to determine who would get the extra point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mac Howlett hit the spot for the Knights, but he was the only one, Mitchell King and Luke Ferrara finding the net to ensure the Phantoms topped the group standings after three games.

ON TARGET: Jordan Buesa scored Leeds Knights' second goal at Peterborough Phantoms on Saturday night. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

Hull Seahawks picked up their first points in Group A after hammering hosts Bees IHC 11-5.

It was a welcome return to form for Matty Davies’s team after they had started their post-season campaign on a low note with back-to-back defeats to Leeds on the opening weekend.

After taking the lead through Declan Balmer with just 23 seconds on the clock, Hull were left playing catch-up for the rest of the period, Owen Sobchak and Bobby Chamberlain goals keeping them level with the hosts before Emil Svec put them ahead for a second time at 18.09.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was the first of seven unanswered goals for the dominant Seahawks, who went into the second intermission 8-3 ahead after further strikes from Sobchal, Lee Bonner, Finlay Ulrick and Chamberlain.