KIERAN BROWN struck twice as Leeds Knights extended their advantage at the top of the NIHL National standings with a comfortable 5-2 win at Raiders IHC.

In their second visit to Romford in the space of four days, the Knights couldn’t match their 9-0 hammering of Sean Easton’s side on Sunday, although it did look possible at one point when Ryan Aldridge’s team found themselves 4-0 ahead after two periods.

But, ultimately, it was a perfect response to a second defeat in four days against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Steeldogs 24 hours earlier, when they were edged out 3-2 in overtime at Ice Sheffield.

Captain Brown didn’t take long to make his presence felt, benefitting from good build-up work from Ethan Hehir and Adam Barnes before one-timing it past Ethan James in the Raiders goal with just 5.29 gone.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Kieran Brown scored twice for Leeds Knights in their 5-2 win at Raiders IHC. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

That was how it stayed until early in the second period when Mac Howlett was quickest to react and fire home the rebound when James could only parry Jake Witkowski’s effort at 24.59.

It wasn’t long before the impressive American Witkowski got his rewards though, only 38 more seconds having elapsed before he beat James through the five-hole.

When Zach Brooks was sent to the box for hooking the Raiders would have fancied their chances of reducing the deficit, but they were made to pay when Dylan Hehir picked out Brown with a pinpoint pass, the Knights’ skipper speeding away to beat James just before the halfway mark.

TJ Anderson struck on the breakaway at 43.43 to deservedly get the hosts on the board but, thereafter, the Knights played a controlled game, enhancing their lead with another shorthanded effort from Shudra with just 95 seconds remaining.

IN THE GOALS: American import Jake Witkowski scored Leeds Knights' third goal at Raiders IHC on Wednesday night. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento