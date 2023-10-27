LEEDS KNIGHTS are hoping to have Jordan Buesa in their line-up again for the home clash against Telford Tigers – but they will probably have to wait until the morning of the game before they find out.

The 23-year-old Scottish-born forward made an excellent impression during his first game for the Knights when he scored two goals in their 4-1 win over Sheffield Steeldogs on Tuesday night.

He only joined the club the previous day on a two-way deal from the Elite League’s Glasgow Clan, for who he plays on Saturday night at home to Guildford Flames.

But Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge is hopeful the Clan will allow Buesa to ice for them when Telford visit Elland Road Ice Arena on Sunday (face-off 5.15pm).

IMPRESSIVE: Jordan Buesa (second left) made an impact in his first game for Leeds. Picture courtesy of Peter Best/Steeldogs Media

As part of the deal agreed, the Clan have first option on Buesa and it will depend on how many bodies Clan head coach Jason Morgan wants to take down south for their return game against the Flames on Sunday.

Either way, Aldridge was delighted with the impact Buesa had in his first game in a Knights’ jersey.

“I felt he added exactly what we were looking for,” said Aldridge. “He’s a big strong kid, does all the little things right – works hard, plays hard, he protects the puck well – all the things I felt we weren’t doing well as a team. He’s come in and done that and maybe led the way a little bit.”