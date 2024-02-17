The recent NIHL National Cup semi-final loss over two legs to Hull Seahawks was the first time the Knights had suffered back-to-back losses this season.

Given the success the team has enjoyed over the last two years, it produced an understandable low point.

They managed to get back to winning ways at the next time of asking when hosting Raiders, a team they beat again five days later in Romford.

LEADING MEN: Leeds Knights players benefitted from a weekend on the road, says head coach, Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Aaron Badkin/Knights Media

A 1-0 defeat followed in a pulsating game at Swindon Wildcats before the Knights returned home to post a comfortable 6-0 win over Telford Tigers last Sunday.

They await today’s visit from Peterborough three points clear of second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning and with two games in hand. Swindon are nine points back having played a game more.

Destiny very much remains in the Knights’ own hands over the course of their remaining 16 games, a schedule that will provide many stiff tests, not least this weekend against a Peterborough team who, along with Milton Keynes, pushed Leeds hard in last season’s title race but who found themselves currently sat fifth in the standings.

But, having made some changes to their defensive game ahead of last weekend, Aldridge believes his players are well-equipped for the run-in.

WE GO AGAIN: Leeds Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge Picture: Aaron Badkin/Knights Media

“Last weekend was massive for us, as a group,” said Aldridge. “We talked before we went about how it would be a good thing for us all to be together for that amount of time and it was.

“We weren’t necessarily playing bad but we weren’t playing great either and we were still getting results. And I think the Hull experience, because we weren’t playing great but we were still getting results, maybe we thought we’d just find a way.