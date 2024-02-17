Leeds Knights hoping timely 'reset' serves them well for NIHL National title run-in
The recent NIHL National Cup semi-final loss over two legs to Hull Seahawks was the first time the Knights had suffered back-to-back losses this season.
Given the success the team has enjoyed over the last two years, it produced an understandable low point.
They managed to get back to winning ways at the next time of asking when hosting Raiders, a team they beat again five days later in Romford.
A 1-0 defeat followed in a pulsating game at Swindon Wildcats before the Knights returned home to post a comfortable 6-0 win over Telford Tigers last Sunday.
They await today’s visit from Peterborough three points clear of second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning and with two games in hand. Swindon are nine points back having played a game more.
Destiny very much remains in the Knights’ own hands over the course of their remaining 16 games, a schedule that will provide many stiff tests, not least this weekend against a Peterborough team who, along with Milton Keynes, pushed Leeds hard in last season’s title race but who found themselves currently sat fifth in the standings.
But, having made some changes to their defensive game ahead of last weekend, Aldridge believes his players are well-equipped for the run-in.
“Last weekend was massive for us, as a group,” said Aldridge. “We talked before we went about how it would be a good thing for us all to be together for that amount of time and it was.
“We weren’t necessarily playing bad but we weren’t playing great either and we were still getting results. And I think the Hull experience, because we weren’t playing great but we were still getting results, maybe we thought we’d just find a way.
“But we didn’t. We were also very tired at that point and so we needed last weekend for a reset and we got that. Hopefully, that will be enough to drive us on for the rest of the year.”