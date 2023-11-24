FROM at first thinking a near two-week break from action was far from ideal, Leeds Knights’ head coach believes the enforced absence from the NIHL National schedule could prove to be just what the doctor ordered.

The Knights haven’t played since Sunday, November 12, when a comprehensive 7-2 win over Raiders IHC at Elland Road extended their winning streak to eight games and put them four points clear at the top of the standings.

The fear - for coach and players alike - was that the break from the weekly routine of playing every weekend would hamper their impressive form.

The answer to that won’t really be known until after Saturday night’s clash at home to Bees IHC but, on reflection, head coach Ryan Aldridge, the break has done himself and his players good.

“When you’re on such a good run of form, you just want to keep going,” said Aldridge. “So none of us wanted the break but, to be honest, I think we all appreciate it now.

“I was talking to some of the boys at practice and it has been nice to let the bodies rest a little bit and, for me, to spend some time at home with the family. It’s a bit of a reset in a way, a time to refresh and has probably done us all a lot of good.

“They all seemed to have a bit of a jump in practice on Thursday, so we’re looking forward to getting back at it.”

The Knights will get ‘back at it’ boosted by the arrival of new import forward Bailey Conger, who arrived in the UK on Monday as a replacement for the axed Josh Adkins.

BACK AT IT: Head coach Ryan Aldridge hopes the enforced break from the schedule will benefit his Leeds Knights team. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Leeds Knights.

The proof of his talent will clearly lie in match-night performances but Aldridge likes what he has seen of the 26-year-old American.

“Bailey looks good from what I’ve seen this week in practice,” added Aldridge. “I like what I’ve seen so far and he looks to be just the kind of guy we were looking for.”

Elsewhere, Hull Seahawks will look to bounce back from their 5-2 defeat at home to Sheffield Steeldogs when they host Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday (5.30pm).

They go into the game boosted by the addition of defenceman Jamie Chilcott.

The 30-year-old returns to the club having left last November to take time out from the game.