A 5-2 home win over a Raiders team desperately fighting to secure a play-off spot, coupled with a 3-2 defeat for second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning - who were edged out with just 14 seconds to go by hosts Telford Tigers.

Nobody involved with the Knights will be taking anything for granted, of course, but with 11 regular season games remaining, their advantage over the Lightning now stands at eight points with a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you want to break it down to simple maths, seven more wins - or at least six and one overtime or shoot-out loss - will guarantee the NIHL National regular season championship trophy will remain in West Yorkshire for another year.

GOSP-WALL: Sam Gospel was in 'outstanding' form for Leeds Knights over the past few days, particularly at Bristol Pitbulls where he recorded a shutout in an 8-0 win, Picture: Steve Cunningham/Knights Media.

The come-from-behind win against Raiders came just under 24 hours after a dominant 8-0 road win at bottom team Bristol Pitbulls and extended the Knights’ current winning streak to six games.

In those six games, the Knights have conceded just five goals. As has been stated on numerous occasions by head coach Ryan Aldridge, the team’s defence - from front to back - has been the bedrock of their title challenge this time around.

Not surprisingly, he heard away from Elland Road Ice Arena a satisfied coach once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very happy with how we have done in these last four days,” said Aldridge, “I thought we got off to a slow start (against Raiders) but obviously there’s been a lot of ice time over the last four days.

HAPPY DAYS: Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

“We didn’t get in until 3am on Sunday travelling back from Bristol, so it has been tough on the bodies and I’m just glad that we got all six points.

“The D have been outstanding all year for us. Obviously, Sam Gospel has been outstanding too - I think he could have played for eight or nine hours in Bristol and they probably still wouldn’t have scored - he was just phenomenal and in that kind of mood.