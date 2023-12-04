HULL SEAHAWKS made it a weekend to savour when they moved up to fourth in the NIHL National standings on the back of a hard-fought four-point weekend.

Boosted by Saturday night’s 4-2 home win over Raiders IHC - a result which quickly snapped a two-game losing streak - Matty Davies’s team built on that further with a 3-1 triumph on the road against the same opponents, who now languish at the bottom of the table.

The wins will give the Seahawks timely confidence boost ahead of a tough-looking weekend which sees them take on third-placed Peterborough Phantoms and current leaders Milton Keynes Lightning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Romford, the Seahawks continued where they had left off on home ice the previous evening, with Emil Svec adding to the two goals he posted there when he put the visitors ahead with just 64 seconds on the clock.

ON TARGET: Emil Svec followed up his two goals against Raiders IHC at home on Saturday night with the opening strike in Romford on Sunday. Picture courtesy of Steve Pollitt/Seahawks Media

But Sean Easton’s side - like the night before - were in no mood to buckle and no doubt keen to prove that their lowly status gives a false reading on the quality within their ranks.

They got themselves back in the game through a power play strike from Riley MacRae and it remained all-square as the teams went into the third when, similar to the start of the game, an early goal put the Seahawks in control once again, Nathan Salem firing home at 40.25.

There was little chance of the Seahawks easing off, however, until they doubled their advantage at 50.41 through captain Sam Towner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Steeldogs were enjoying a keenly-fought encounter with hosts Peterborough Phantoms when goals from Cam Brownley and Ben Morgan early in the third saw them cancel out a 2-0 lead for the hosts.

BANG ON: Ben Morgan scored for Sheffield Steeldogs in the 5-21 defeat at Peterborough Phantoms. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

But three goals in just over six minutes for the Phantoms settled the clash, Ales Padelek getting them ahead again at 50.31 after second period markers from former Steeldogs’ forward Duncan Speirs and Ivan Bjorkly Nordstrom had first seen them steal a march on Jason Hewitt’s team.

As the Steeldogs looked for a way back into the game for a second time, though, the Phantoms struck a killer blow through Luke Ferrara at 53.19, the points being sealed by Brad Bowering when he made it 5-2 at 56.41.

Leeds Knights posted the perfect response to their 4-1 defeat at title rivals Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday night when they overcame the same opponents 6-3 in a feisty encounter at Elland Road 24 hours later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After falling behind to a third-minute opener from Milique Martelly, Oli Endicott quickly levelled for the hosts at 6.42.

LEADING ROLE: Leeds Knights' captain Kieran Brown helped fire his team to a 6-3 win over Milton Keynes Lightning on Sunday night. Picture: Aaron Badkin/Leeds Knights

Kieran Brown then got his team ahead at 22.23, but the Knights trailed going into the third period after replies from Toms Rutkis and former Leeds two-way signing, Harry Gulliver, who made it 3-2 at 35.53.

An early counter was needed from the hosts and they got it - on the power play - from Brown, Jordan Buesa then putting them ahead for the second time on the night shortly after at 43.50.

Matt Haywood put some welcome distance between the two teams at 50.08 before Brown wrapped up the points - and a hat-trick for himself - with an empty net strike in the closing seconds.