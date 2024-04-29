It is often said that more can be learned from defeat than winning, something the Knights’ head coach believes will eventually be the case with his team after they were denied in their quest for a back-to-back NIHL National league and play-off double.

The agony of the shoot-out was how Leeds found themselves second-best against Peterborough Phantoms at a packed SkyDome Arena on Sunday night, edged out 4-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will have been tears and frustration in plentiful supply no doubt, both in the stands and in the locker room after such a dramatic conclusion to another promising season for all concerned with the UK second tier.

MOVING FORWARD: Leeds Knights head coach Ryan Aldridge believes there is move success in the offing for his young team. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

Regardless of losing out on Sunday, the Knights should and will consider their 2023-24 campaign another successful one.

In the space of three years, the Knights have achieved more than most of their division rivals have over a much longer period - and it hasn’t been a case of owner Steve Nell simply throwing money at the organisation.

Aldridge is already committed to the Knights until the summer of 2027 having signed an extended deal in March - his intention is to keep his young group of players together for as long as possible, not to be content with what they have achieved already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a desire and a determination within the organisation to be in contention for trophies every single year, to be a permanent contender.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Leeds Knights celebrate a goal during their NIHL National play-off final against Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday night. Picture courtesy of Chris Callaghan.

The 45-year-old head coach believes he already has a group of players in his locker room to help him and Nell achieve their vision.

There will be changes along the way, as there always is, but the core group is one Aldridge is keen to retain.

“It’s a really strange thing to say, but for this group and the age of this group, it’s probably a positive in a really messed up way to have lost on Sunday,” said Aldridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we need to learn how to play in those situations. I think we looked tired (in Sunday’s final) and I think we were tired because our emotions were high across the whole weekend.

SUCCESS: The play-off crown may have eluded them in 2023-24 but Leeds Knights still retained their NIHL National regular season league crown. Picture Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

“Anxiety, stress, whatever it might be - I think it drained us and I think it did the same last year, but we just found a way to get through it that time.

“I just don’t think we had any jump and that was just down to the emotions of the situation.

“And we talked about how we want to be the kind of team that is fighting for titles every year and, for us to do that, we need to learn from this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an average age of just over 23, the Knights - as they did last season - possess one of the youngest rosters in NIHL National.

Naturally, Aldridge expects there to be setbacks and disappointments along the way, this year’s NIHL National Cup semi-final defeat to Hull Seahawks and last season’s Cup Final loss to Peterborough - both over two legs - being the obvious examples.

But he believes the full potential of the Knights has not yet been realised - something that excites him.

“We could be a team that’s together for three, four, five, six years - we are that young,” he added. “We know where we want to get to as an organisation and we’re in the very early stages of it and we’ve just got to learn from this kind of defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In that locker room, is a very special group, a group of unbelievable young men and if we can keep them together for a few more years, more good things will happen.

“It excites me that I’ve got this young bunch of players to work with going forward. I don’t think I’ve coached or been part of a team as tight as this in my whole career.