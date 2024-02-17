Leeds Knights - Jake Witkowski back in the game looking to make up for lost time
The 27-year-old American winger was handed the punishment post-game for what was deemed a check to the head in the 3-2 win over Milton Keynes Lightning on January 26.
He missed the NIHL National Cup semi-final loss against Hull Seahawks as a result, but will return to action against Peterborough Phantoms keen to add to the two goals and four assists he scored in the five appearances he made before his suspension.
Head coach Ryan Aldridge is delighted to have him back.
“Obviously only playing five games and then getting a six-game suspension, he took it pretty hard,” said Aldridge. “He can’t wait to get going again and I know we can’t wait to get him back in the line-up.
“The frustrating thing was that he is not that kind of player in the slightest.
“He’s had 54 minutes in penalties in 11 years or something crazy like that and then he gets a six-game suspension.
“But it is just one of those things you have to deal with as a team.”