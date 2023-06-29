ETHAN HEHIR accepts the pressure will be on next season for Leeds Knights to maintain the level of success they produced last time out - but he wouldn’t miss it for anything.

The 21-year-old centre has been in from ground zero in terms of semi-pro hockey at Elland Road Ice Arena, one of just three Leeds Chiefs players - currently - remaining from those first tentative steps that were taken back in the autumn of 2019.

The name may have changed but he has a lot invested in the team, the organisation, now known as Leeds Knights.

That’s why the league and play-off double success achieved in 2022-23 meant so much to the Billingham-born right-hander and that is why - once asked - there was never any doubt about coming back.

'MR RELIABLE': Ethan Hehir is on board for a third season with Leeds Knights - a fourth season of semi-pro overall in the city. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

“I was always going to be happy to come back - as long as I got asked, obviously!” said Hehir, who contributed three goals and 13 assists in 51 appearances last season.

“There wasn’t any pressure on us last season, because we never expected to do what we did, certainly at the start of the season anyway.

“But I think the lads will be feeling a bit of pressure coming back, as we’ll be the team to beat. The league has certainly got a lot stronger, looking at what the other teams have signed so far.

“I just enjoy playing in Leeds so much, especially now off the back of last year - it was such a great year for us, there was no doubt in my mind about going back.”

AN ORIGINAL: Ethan Hehir has been part of the Leeds hockey scene since the Chiefs days. Picture: Oliver Portamento

For head coach Ryan Aldridge, there was also no doubt about getting Hehir back for what will be a tough title defence. For him, Hehir is ‘Mr Reliable’.

"He has a lot invested in this club, he was here from the very start. He sees the game and reads the game very well and is probably one of our top players in that respect – he’s ’Mr Reliable’,” said Aldridge.

“He’s quiet but he leads in his own little way. He’s good on face-offs, he’s really good defensively – he’s just such a massive part of our team.

"He is very much a team-first player and sometimes that is hard to come by. We want him here as long as possible and hopefully he’ll want to be around here as long as possible.”