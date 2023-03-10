EIGHT games left, six points clear.

That’s the state of play for Leeds Knights as they overcame a mighty scare from bottom club Hull Seahawks to win 6-4 and pull further away from NIHL National rivals Milton Keynes Lightning.

With just over 15 minutes remaining, the Knights seemed home and dry, Mac Howlett completing his hat-trick off a feed down low from Matt Haywood to make it 5-1 to the hosts.

But, just over six minutes later, it was a one-goal game and nerves were getting frayed on the home bench after Andrej Themar and then Emil Svec with two led an inspired comeback from the visitors.

LEADING THE WAY: Mac Howlett was on fine form in front of goal for Leeds Knights, bagging a hat-trick against Hull Seahawks. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

But Leeds held firm, gradually taking the sting out of the Seahawks’ momentum, before the points were made safe with 22 seconds remaining through an empty-net strike from Haywood.

Leeds had gone into the game - their first of nine in 17 days - looking to make it a perfect six against the Seahawks having bossed all five previous encounters.

They broke the deadlock with just over three minutes on the clock when Kieran Brown - looking to break the 50-goal barrier for the season - drove into the Hull zone before playing a neat drop pass to Cole Shudra, who fired over Curtis Warburton’s right shoulder and into the roof of the net from the top of the right circle.

Warburton then had to be alert to deny Oli Endicott and Shudra from close range before Hull settled into the game, Andrej Themar forcing Sam Gospel into his first save when the Leeds goalie had to stretch out his right leg to deny a shot on the turn from the Slovakian in the ninth minute.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Matt Haywood struck twice in Leeds Knights' 6-4 win over Hull Seahawks Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

Themar was denied again by Gospel from the bottom of the right circle before Leeds doubled their lead in somewhat fortunate fashion shortly after, Matt Haywood floating one through the crease from below the Hull goal-line on a Knights power play with the puck deflecting in off the unlucky Warburton at 16.53.

Hull deservedly halved the deficit with a well-worked goal in the 28th minute, Emil Svec’s sharp, pinpoint pass from the right circle finding captain Sam Towner on the opposite side from where he fired past a stranded Gospel.

But the visitors’ joy proved to be short-lived when Howlett pounced in front to restore the two-goal cushion just 33 seconds later.