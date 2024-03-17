The 7-4 defeat was only the seventh of the entire campaign for Knights, who went into the game 11 points clear of their hosts, the only team able to mathematically overhaul them.

The result gave the Lightning a 100 per cent record on home ice against the Knights, who enjoyed the same record at Elland Road against their Buckinghamshire rivals.

Needing only a point on the night to clinch their second successive regular season crown, Ryan Aldridge’s team gave as good as they got for just over 50 minutes before seeing the game slip away in the closing moments.

WAITING GAME: Matt Barron scored twice in the 7-4 defeat to MK Lightning on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Cunningham/Knights Media.

The visitors found themselves trailing by two goals early in the second - Mack Stewart’s 10th-minute opener being added to by Lewis Christie at 22.24 - but had Mac Howlett to thank for halving the deficit at 36.19.

Ross Green restored the two-goal lead at 40.52, only for Matt Barron to hit back just over two minutes later.

Rory Herrman made it 4-2 at 47.47 but the Knights were level within five minutes through strikes from Matt Haywood and a second on the night for Barron.

But that was as good as it got for the visitors, Liam Stewart getting the Lightning ahead again before two empty-net strikes in the last two minutes from Herrman and Nathan Ripley ensured the Knights would have to wait at least one more night.