LEEDS KNIGHTS have revealed the date for the second leg of their NIHL National Cup semi-final against Hull Seahawks as Friday, February 2

The first leg has yet to be announced by the Seahawks.

The date for the second leg was originally slated for the NIHL National league clash between the two teams, but that will be played on another date yet to be confirmed.

The fixture has been given some added spice given the format for the competition which enables the team finishing first in the Cup group standings to have the pick of the other three qualified teams for who they wish to face in the two-legged tie, Leeds selecting Yorkshire rivals Hull.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DERBY DATE: Leeds Knights and Hull Seahawks will go head-to-head at Elland Road again on Friday. February 2 in the second leg of the NIHL National Cup semi-final. Piicture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other semi-final will see Milton Keynes Lightning and Swindon Wildcats go head-to-head across two nights for the chance to meet Leeds or Hull in a two-game final.

Leeds were denied 8-6 on aggregate in last season’s final by Peterborough Phantoms, having saved their worst performance of the season for the first leg when they were hammered 6-0 in Cambridgeshire.

They almost staged a remarkable comeback in the second leg at Elland Road, winning 6-2 on the night.

Peterborough’s success denied the chances of a treble for the Knights, who went on to win the league and play-off titles.