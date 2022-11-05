Last weekend saw the Knights come the closest they have yet to losing their perfect record when they were taken to overtime by Sheffield Steeldogs.

It required a pinpoint strike from captain Kieran Brown to ensure the Knights maintained their winning run, one they extended further with a 4-1 triumph at Ice Sheffield just under 24 hours later.

Much has been made of the attacking prowess of the Knights – with 64 goals in 12 games they lead the way with an average of 5.33 per game – but it is their strength all over the ice that is underpinning the current run.

The Knights also top the statistics when it comes to goals against, conceding an average of 2.5 per game.

But while Gospel has been an integral part of the team’s early-season success – producing a string of man-of-the-match performances – the 28-year-old goalie is quick to point out the sterling work being performed immediately in front of him.

Even with 33-year-old veteran Sam Zajac, the average age of the Knights’ D-core, still comes in at a sprightly 21.66 years.

Head coach Ryan Aldridge has always been keen to emphasise the need for ‘team defence’, with every player playing their part in ensuring ‘Grade A’ chances are kept to a minimum. But that shouldn’t take away anything from a defensive unit that has excelled in its primary role.

YOUNG GUNS: Defensive trio Dylan Hehir (left), Josh Hodgkinson (second left) and Bailey Perre (second right) are making good progress in their first full seasons at NIHL National level. Picture: Oliver Portamento.

“Without trying to sound negative about where we’re at in British hockey, I think the jump from NIHL One to NIHL National is huge,” said Gospel. “The calibre of player that these young players of ours are coming up against is very hard to adjust to..

“But, so far, they have done nothing but excel. They have adapted well - every single one of them.”

Considered as one of the team’s ‘elder statesmen’ these days - a status borne out from over 200 career games in England’s second tier - Gospel is happy to be a supportive voice for the younger players in front of him.

“Being one of the more experienced guys is something I’ve always enjoyed,” said Gospel. “If you look at my career numbers as adding up to experience and time spent on the ice, it pays dividends now where I can hopefully pass that on – not just in terms of goaltending with the likes of Harrison (Walker, Knights’ No 2 netminder) but also further afield to the defence.

GOING STRONG: Leeds Knights' netminder Sam Gospel is impressed with the young defencemen learning their trade at NIHL National in front of him. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

“If I’ve got something that I notice that somebody with less experience might not, it’s a good opportunity for me to say something, constructively.

“Joss Hodgkinson, for example. He’s got a ton of potential but he hasn’t had that exposure at this level or above. I know he’s trained in Belfast and that kind of training is great because I’ve done that for years (at Nottingham Panthers.

“But when I talk to Josh, he’s almost like a sponge with me, I’ll always have something to say to him.

“Bailey (Perre) and Dylan (Hehir) are also in the same boat, they are all talented players but you’ve just got to try and help mature the mind around it.

PROMISE: Leeds Knights' 18-year-old defenceman Bailey Perre. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.