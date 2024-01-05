RYAN ALDRIDGE readily admits he is a demanding coach. The bad news for Leeds Knights’ players, is that he is expecting even more from them in the second half of the season.

Sat joint-top of the NIHL National standings, it’s clear that the Knights have once again delivered in terms of making themselves a leading contender following on from last year’s memorable league and play-off double

In the end, the Knights won the regular season title with a bit to spare but, for the majority of the campaign, they were pushed hard by Milton Keynes Lightning and Peterborough Phantoms.

This time around, the three-horse race that dominated 2022-23 looks like just having two runners in it this time around, with Leeds and the Lightning already nine points clear of third-placed Peterborough.

SAM AGAIN? Leeds Knights' Matt Barron will be hoping the NIHL: National joint-leaders will be abled to get the better of rivals Peterborough Phantoms on both nights this weekend. Picture: Knights Media.

But, to coin a phrase somewhat, there is still a lot of hockey to be played. After 27 games, we are still only at the halfway stage.

But as his team prepare to take on Peterborough in a weekend double-header – the first instalment of which is on Saturday night at Elland Road – Aldridge revealed he had relayed his expectations for the remaining three months of the season to his players.

“Of course I am happy with how it has gone so far,” said Aldridge. “I think as a coach, you are always looking for a bit more and the conversation we had yesterday after coming back from Christmas and new year was that I told the boys that I’m going to want even more from them now.

“There are three-and-a-half months left in the season and I want everything.

ON THE ICE: Leeds Knights' defenceman Jordan Griffin is classed as day-by-day as he continues his recovery from a lower-boy injury. PIcture: Jacob Lowe/Leeds Knights.

“We are sitting in a nice spot and we want to take advantage of that and I’m going to need even more again from them in order for us to do that.

“There is a lot of hockey to be played over the next three months or so and it is going to be a very hard, long slog, particularly with us being in the Cup semi-finals, there are probably going to be a lot of three in three weekends.

“As ever, it’s always about staying fresh and healthy as much as we can and that’s what I asked for on Thursday night, more sacrifice off the ice.

“It’s just little things like making sure they are getting plenty of sleep and rest in between games, so they can recover better.

DEMANDING: Leeds Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“It’s a tough end to the year, but it is the same for everybody. And I think last year’s experience will hold us in good stead in that respect.”

Aldridge confirmed that the Knights were actively looking to replace import forward Bailey Conger who left the club so abruptly last week after just over a month in West Yorkshire.

They hope to have positive news on that front soon, maybe even as early as this weekend.

The only injury doubt they have ahead of their two games with Peterborough remain on the back-end.

Defenceman Jordan Griffin has been back on the ice this past week after being sidelined with a lower-body injury, but is rated as day-by-day by Aldridge.

Leeds go into tonight’s first meeting with the Phantoms very much in form, their comprehensive 9-3 win at struggling Sheffield Steeldogs stretching their winning streak to five games.