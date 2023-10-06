Leeds Knights Oli Endicott on playing for Coventry Blaze and promising start to NIHL National season - video interview
OLI ENDICOTT has enjoyed a promising start to the 2023-24 NIHL National season with Leeds Knights.
The energetic 19-year-old winger has posted two goals and two assists in the four games so far with Leeds – strike one marking his first on home ice in the 8-4 win over Peterborough Phantoms last Saturday before he followed it up with another goal in the 3-2 win at Bees IHC the following day.
Leeds head into this weekend’s double-header with Milton Keynes Lightning as the only team in NIHL National with a 100 per cent record.
Endicott talks about his and the Knights’ start to their league title defence, as well as getting the opportunity to play in pre-season with the Elite League’s Coventry Blaze.
Watch our interview above.