WHEN Cole Shudra first signed for Leeds Knights in the summer of 2021, it was clear his versatility was one of his main attributes.

His aptitude for playing D, or up front either on the wing or at centre, was a big attraction for coach Dave Whistle and team owner Steve Nell

His value to the team was proved throughout the Knights’ debut campaign, although the 24-year-old left-hander found his impact limited by injury, particularly a knock to the shoulder which kept him out for several weeks.

Despite that setback, he was still posted 73 points, including 34 goals, in 49 games.

An apprenticeship with Sheffield Steelers, plus a full season at Elite League rivals Milton Keynes Lightning, had all served his development well, his first season with the Knights giving him greater freedom to develop his game further.

This season, with no injuries and under a head coach in Ryan Aldridge who rates him highly, an ever-present Shudra has taken his game to another level, last weekend seeing him reach the 100-point mark in the league in the 4-2 win against Bees IHC.

That was a result which, combined with a surprise defeat for former club Milton Keynes, took the Knights eight points clear at the top with six games remaining.

But while there is potential for the Knights to clinch the league crown this weekend nobody in the organisation is thinking about that just yet.

TOP MAN: Cole Shudra reached 100 league points last weekend, an indication of how important he has been to Leeds Knights' NIHL National title campaign. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

First up is a National Cup Final to contest against Peterborough Phantoms, the first leg of which takes place in Cambridgeshire on Friday.

And it is that which takes precedence in Shudra’s mind, despite all the personal accolades that have come his way.

“I always wanted to make a statement this season, to be the go-to-guy,” said Shudra. “But it’s just a number. Yes, it’s a good achievement but it’s not the same as winning games or trophies.

“I’ve always known what I’m capable of and I think having a little bit of a chip on my shoulder this season has helped, trying to prove what I can do a little bit more.

ON THE MARK: Cole Shudra celebrates scoring against Peterborough at Elland Road earlier this season. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

“Coming off the back of last season with that injury and not winning any trophies, that was my biggest motivation last summer – to come back and prove we can win and that I could make a big contribution to that.”

Aldridge has never made any secret of the fact how highly he regards Shudra since succeeding Whistle in January last year. His belief in him has only been enhanced this season.

"He’s been a massive player for us,” said Aldridge. “I think he was seriously under-rated last year. For me, last year, there was the top line and then, at times, it was a case of whoever was left available played with Cole.

“From the time I came in which was after his injury, he had a really good year. This year has just proved how good he is.

“He’s like Kieran (Brown) – he’s a massive part of our team, he’s a massive part of the culture here and the future that we want to have in Leeds.