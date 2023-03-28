STEVE NELL admits his plans for trophies and success with Leeds Knights are probably ahead of schedule - but he accepts it will be tough for his team to repeat their NIHL National league title triumph in 2023-24.

The Knights lifted the regular season crown in only their second full season with four games to spare, the result of a young, attacking team put together by head coach Ryan Aldridge.

But team owner Nell, who is closing in on his second anniversary at the helm of the West Yorkshire club, has been involved at this level of hockey long enough to realise sustained success is far from easy.

As owner of league rivals Swindon Wildcats between 2004 to 2021 - he relinquished the GM role to his player-coach son Aaron upon taking over the Chiefs franchise in Leeds - Nell is well-informed when it comes to expectations at this level.

WINNING TEAM: Leeds Knights' owner Steve Nell (left) and head coach Ryan Aldridge celebrate with the NIHL National trophy on Sunday. Picture courtesy of Leeds Knights.

He has enjoyed success at Swindon – an NIHL One South regular season title in 2017-18, two Autumn Cups and a Premier Cup – but nothing as significant as what has been achieved in less than two years at Leeds.

One thing Nell always saw in Leeds was potential. His heart may have been in Swindon for many years now, but it was clear, given the size of the city and having a new, purpose-built rink in place at Elland Road, that the potential for growth in Leeds was greater.

With a large number of sellout crowds this season, Nell, managing director Warwick Andrews and their off-ice team are well on their way to realising the full potential Leeds has to offer.

On-ice, Nell knows he has the right man at the helm in the shape of Ryan Aldridge, his faith in him evident in allowing his head coach to strengthen where and when necessary throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

STARTING POINT: Steve Nell, pictured back at the start of his time as Leeds Knights owner in April 2021 at Elland Road Ice Arena. Picture: Steve Riding.

The challenge for the organisation as a whole is about maintaining that success.

“Yeah, I suppose it has come as a bit of a surprise,” said Nell when asked if he expected silverware as quickly as this.

“We obviously didn’t know we were going to win the league as convincingly as we have, but Ryan has done a great job with the players.

“Everything off ice is going well and it’s all come together – it is a great achievement after just two years, absolutely fabulous.

CHAMPIONS: Leeds Knights players and staff celebrate with the NIHL National championship trophy at Elland Road Ice Arena. Picture courtesy of Leeds Knights.

“It’s definitely not easy at this level. I think towards the end of the season, probably even after Christmas, it was obvious that we were right at the front and so, naturally, everybody wants to beat you.

“That’s what happens when you’re at the top – everybody wants to beat you. It doesn’t matter what team it is, the bottom team, the team sitting right behind you, everybody wants to get one over on you.

“So, for that reason, it will be tougher next year because of us winning the league.

“Winning one thing is great, if we win another trophy then that will be even better, but it will get tougher and tougher to repeat that year on year.