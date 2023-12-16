LAST WEEKEND, when the pressure was on - perhaps more than at any other time this season - Leeds Knights delivered.

Already missing three players due to being away on Great Britain Under-20 duty in Dumfries, the league and play-off champions were dealt a further blow when they learned that captain and talisman Kieran Brown would also be unavailable.

An upper-body injury meant the 23-year-old would miss his first games since signing for the organisation back in the summer of 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown had recently been talking about how proud he was of the record he had of never having missed a game. It was almost as if he was tempting fate.

STANDING FIRM: Leeds Knights showed they have the quality to deal with low roster numbers by recording another four-point weekend.

But while there will have been immense disappointment on the part of the player who has led the franchise in scoring since day one, there was perhaps concern whether his absence - in addition to that of fellow forwards Fin Bradon and Oli Endicott and defenceman Bailey Perre who were in Scotland - would prove to be too much for the Knights could handle.

Certainly, after 20 minutes of last Saturday’s home game against an experienced and clever Telford Tigers team when the Knights were losing 2-0, there will have been a feeling of dread among the home fans.

But, ultimately, the Knights were able to prove they have the depth to deal with tough situations, a Jordan Buesa the highlight of a come-from-behind 5-2 win against Telford, a scoreline they repeated the following night on the road at Bees IHC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means yet another four-point weekend for the Knights, keeping them just the two points adrift of leaders Milton Keynes Lightning, but with three games in hand.

GOOD VIBE: Leeds Knights' goaltender, Sam Gospel. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Leeds Knights

For goaltender Sam Gospel - whose contract extension keeping him with the organisation until the summer of 2025 was announced on Monday evening - it was reassuring to see the team in front of him cope with such adversity.

“There’s definitely a good vibe around the room,” said the 29-year-old goalie, like Brown in from day one when the Knights franchise took over from the ill-fated Leeds Chiefs two-and-a-half years ago.

“The room is very similar to last year, there are some different personalities, obviously, but it’s a confident room, we’re confident in ourselves as a group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The weekend just gone, we showed that when we’re very short - with the guys away with GB and then having a couple of injuries along the way - that we’re okay and we can cope in such situations.

SIDELINED: Leeds Knights' captain, and this season's top points scorer, Kieran Brown. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Leeds Knights.

“We showed that without key players, depth guys or however you want to describe them, the room still functions, we still function more than adequately as a team.

“We come in every week with an upbeat attitude, practice, we’re learning all the time, we’re improving all the time.”

Gospel, who will hope to back-stop the Knights to victory in their only game of the weekend at Swindon Wildcats on Sunday, said the opportunity presented by being short-benched was quickly seized on by others - Jordan Buesa and Bailey Conger both grabbing a hat-trick a piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a point to prove in a way,” added Gospel. “When there are players out or missing, it is always an excellent opportunity for others who might not get as much ice time as they want, to grasp the chance they’ve been given.

“It makes you a dangerous animal to play against really, because the players are hungry to prove something and you want them to take that opportunity.