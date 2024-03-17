For an organisation only coming to the end of its third full season, it is a stunning achievement, spearheaded by owner Steve Nell with trusty head coach Ryan Aldridge pulling the strings on – and off – the ice.

The Knights could have sealed it on Saturday night when a point at second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning – the only team who could mathematically overhaul them – would have put them out of reach.

But they came off second best in an entertaining 7-4 loss, meaning they then had the opportunity be crowned champions in front of their own fans when they took on Bees IHC on home ice at Elland Road Ice Arena.

CHAMPIONS: Leeds Knights celebrate their second straight NIHL National league title on Sunday night after beating Bees IHC at Elland Road Ice Arena.

It wasn’t plain sailing by any means, the visitors one of three teams fighting for the two remaining play-off spots. But the result was never in doubt, as the Knights ran out comfortable 6-3 winners, sparking wild celebrations on the ice and in the stands.

There was a party feel almost throughout the entire game at ‘The Castle’ as the Knights set about trying to get over the line and begin preparations for the play-offs.

Knights’ defenceman Jordan Griffin said all the hard work put in during pre-season and the campaign itself had been worthwhile.

"It’s a great feeling, there have been a lot of hours put in and a lot of hard work to get to this point and it’s finally paid off” said the Knights’ assistant captain.

"It would have been nice to do it in MK’s building but it is what it is and it’s just great to do it here in front of our own fans.

"I always knew that it was going to be a good team that Ryan was putting together but I definitely didn’t expect being back-to-back league champions!”

Fittingly, it was two goals from captain Kieran Brown the bookended the Knights’ scoring on the night, the 23-year-old getting the ball rolling when he broke the deadlock in the seventh minute, although it wasn’t long before the visitors were level through Dominik Gabaj.

Less than three minutes of the second period had gone before the Knights found themselves ahead again, this time through Jordan Buesa, before Innes Gallacher doubled the lead shortly after at 23.59.

With just over a minute to go before the second intermission, Buesa doubled his tally to give the hosts a seemingly unassailable 4-1 lead.

Gianni Vitali pulled one back for the Bees in the 46th minute, only for Matt Barron to sink a short-handed strike at the other end to restore the hosts’ three-goal lead – adding to his two goals in Milton Keynes the previous evening.