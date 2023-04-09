HEAD coach Ryan Aldridge had called for his Leeds Knights team to give their fans the perfect send-off in their last home game of an already memorable 2022-23 campaign. His wish was granted.

The 11-2 win against Basingstoke Bison in the first leg of their NIHL National play-off quarter-final was as one-sided as games get. And it could have been more.

Talk about saving your best until last.

The Knights now head down to Hampshire on Sunday for what will surely be the completion of a job they started in such scintillating style on Saturday evening at Elland Road Ice Arena.

KEEP IT ROLLING: Kieran Brown celebrates one of his four goals against Basingstoke Bison as Leeds Knights romped to an 11-2 win in the first leg of their NIHL National play-off quarter-final at Elland Road Ice Arena on Saturday night. Picture courtesy of John Victor.

Captain Kieran Brown led the way with four goals, but there were notable performances all around. Mac Howlett and Matthew Haywood also weighed in with two apiece, while Sam Gospel and a solid defence kept things tight at the other end.

It was hard to know what kind of Basingstoke team would turn up at Elland Road Ice Arena, given the news earlier in the week that they would not be competing in NIHL National next season due to their rink being closed to undergo major repair work.

In the end, they had no answer to the Knights’ pace and skill. When they tried to turn the encounter into a physical battle - as they often did - the hosts also had an answer.

It was Brown who got the scoring underway with just 103 seconds gone, the 21-year-old doubling his tally from a tight angle in the right circle on the power play at 26.19 after a pinpoint cross-ice pass from Jake Witkowski.

FIGHTING TALK: Leeds Knights' Oli Endicott, right, gets to grips with Basingstoke Bison's Liam Morris. Picture courtesy of John Victor

As the Bison recovered from that, Howlett weaved his way through from the left wing to go five-hole on Alex Mettam with another power play effort.

It was in the second period, however, that the Bulldogs began to truly dominate, starting when Howlett got on the board again at 24.40 when cutting in from below the goalline in the right corner and firing over Mettam’s right shoulder.

Brown then took his tally to four just after the halfway mark - the second another goal on the man advantage - before Ethan Hehir scored from close range, again on the power play, to make it 7-0 at 31.17.

Zach Brooks and then Matt Haywood both joined the party before Edgars Landsbergs gave the travelling supporters something to cheer - as well as ruin Gospel’s night somewhat - when he got the Bison on the board with just over two minutes of the period remaining.

IN YOU GO: Leeds Knights Matt Haywood beats Basingstoke goalie Jordan Lawday for the first of his two goals. Picture courtesy of John Victor

