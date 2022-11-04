Endicott is the newest addition to the Leeds Knights line-up, having earlier this week ended a short stint in Finland playing for IPK in the Under-20 Mestis league.

Hopkins – captain of the GB Under-18s who took bronze in Tallinn back in April – lines up for Milton Keynes Lightning having agreed a two-way deal with parent club Nottingham Panthers on Thursday.

He joins a Lightning line-up already possessing another talented GB youngster in the shape of Mack Stewart, the Belfast-born forward who made 15 appearances for the Knights last season. Along with Endicott, Stewart was an assistant captain to Hopkins out in Tallinn.

NEW FACE: Teenage forward Oli Endicott has ended a short sting in Finland's Under-20 Mestis League by joining Leeds Knights. Picture: KLM Photography

Both players are regarded as being among the brightest young talents in the GB programme and will in fact team up once again when the Under-20s head to Lithuania next month for the World Championships.

But it is in Buckinghamshire and the NIHL National where the focus will be on the pair today as third-placed Lightning attempt to make it unlucky 13 for the Knights and bring about an end to the leaders’ 12-game winning start to the 2022-23 campaign.

Endicott arrives in West Yorkshire well-known to head coach Ryan Aldridge, having played for him previously at the Swindon-based Okanagan Hockey Academy from 2018-21.

He has previous experience of second-tier English hockey having played 24 times for hometown Swindon Wildcats last season, as well as making six on-loan appearances for Bees IHC.

HELLO AGAIN: Ben Solder makes his first return to Elland Road Ice Arena on Sunday, icing with NIHL National rivals Bristol Pitbulls. Last season saw him make 52 appearances with Leeds Knights while on a two-way deal from Elite League Manchester Storm. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Aldridge is looking forward to working with the 18-year-old once again.

“I know the Knights fans will grow to love the way he plays the game,” said Aldridg. “He’ll bring so much energy to our line-up and I feel confident that will be a big boost for us through November and then into the second half of the year.”

The visit of league newcomers Bristol Pitbulls to Elland Road on Sunday brings about a first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Bristol have endured a tough start to life at the higher level, but have posted notable wins against Swindon, Bees IHC and Hull Seahawks.

One familiar face to Knights fans’ on the Pitbulls’ roster will be that of defenceman Ben Solder.