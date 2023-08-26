HEAD COACH Ryan Aldridge says Leeds Knights’ new partnership with Widnes Wild will hopefully develop future stars for years to come.

NIHL National league and play-off champions Leeds have teamed up with the NIHL One North outfit in a Player Development Partnership which is designed to benefit both clubs.

The first beneficiaries of the agreement will be Knights’ goaltending duo Harrison Walker, who served as Sam Gospel’s back-up in 2022-23 and teenager Luca Tessadri, who today becomes Aldridge’s latest signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker and 18-year-old Tessadri, who last season played in NIHL South One with Chelmsford Chieftains, will gain valuable minutes with the Wild in Division One, while continuing to work alongside Knights’ starting netminder Sam Gospel and goalie coach Davey Lawrence.

FORGING AHEAD: Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge (left) and Davey Lawrence. Picture: Oliver Portamento.

The partnership sees Leeds team up with a well-known face in the shape of Wild player-coach, Joey Coulter, who was part of the original Leeds Chiefs line-up back in 2019 and played under Aldridge during the Knights’ 2021-22 debut campaign after owner Steve Nell had taken over the franchise the previous summer.

“I’m glad to be working with Joey and the Wild on this partnership for both goalies,” said Aldridge. “The intention is for it to produce many more potential players in the future, too.”

Coulter, who made the switch to Wild last summer before succeeding Richie Haggar as player-coach in January, added: “We want to to put the very best product on the ice in Widnes and this new partnership offers a platform for some of the best youngsters in the country to showcase themselves here.”

With regard to Tessadri, Lawrence believes the Knights are adding one of the best goaltending prospects in the county.