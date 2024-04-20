The classy 25-year-old defenceman has proved a hit for Ryan Aldridge’s team in 2023-24, having already helped them retain their regular season league title.

The Knights now just need one point from their final two Group A play-off games against Bees IHC to secure safe passage to Coventry’s SkyDome Arena next weekend, where they will hope to also successfully defend their post-season crown.

Left-handed McMullin got off to a slow start in the UK when he suffered an upper-body injury in pre-season but, once he was restored to the line-up, he has proved one of the team’s most consistent performers.

DOUBLE VISION: Leeds Knights' Noah McMullin cis hoping to close out the 2023-24 season by adding the NIHL National play-off crown to the regular season league title.

“This season has been a blast,” said McMullin. “It really has exceeded my expectations.

“It’s been great hockey here, a good pace of hockey here - the style is a little bit similar to back home, but it’s also a little different in its own way.

“The league itself is very competitive - you can’t take a night off at all - and there are a lot of good teams which just means you have to work hard every night.”

Having come into a team starting out the campaign as defending league and play-off champions, McMullin admitted there was pressure from an early stage.

IMPACT: Leeds Knights' Noah McMullin.

“Especially for the returning guys, I’m sure winning the league again was a weight lifted off their shoulders with all the pressure that goes with it,” he added.

“The expectations were high but there were also some people counting us out from the start of the year. So it was nice to get that dealt with and there still being plenty of time left in the season.”

McMullin’s transition to UK hockey and the British way of life was made easier by his new team-mates, including fellow Canadian Matt Barron, who he had already won a championship alongside back home in Canada.

“I think the way we have gelled as a team off the ice has been a big plus,” added McMullin,

“Everyone is just a great person, that’s the main thing. In terms of success, it is tough for a team to do well on the ice if no-one likes each other.