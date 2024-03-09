Davies’s Hull Seahawks team provide the opposition for his former club across both nights this weekend, the Knights coming into Saturday night’s clash at Elland Road Ice Arena fresh from Friday night’s trip to Swindon Wildcats.

The visit to Wiltshire was a rewarding one for the leaders, stretching their lead at the top to 10 points on the back of goals from Finn Bradon and Matt Haywood and an excellent performance in net from back-up goaltender Harrison Walker.

It was enough for a 2-1 win that stretched their winning streak to eight games and placed further pressure on second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning in their weekend double-header against play-off chasing Bees.

NO FAVOURS: Hull Seahawks' head coach Matty Davies is looking to get the better of former club Leeds Knights this weekend. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

As three-game weekends go, it could hardly get much tougher for Ryan Aldridge’s team, especially against teams who have caused them problems this season, not least the fourth-placed Seahawks who last month beat the Knights over two legs to progress to the National Cup Final, where they will face the Lightning.

Davies was part of the Knights’ roster during its inaugural 2021-22 season under franchise owner Steve Nell and has made no secret of the way he admires what the organisation has achieved in such a short space of time – both on and off the ice.

He would understandably like his beloved Seahawks to enjoy similar success over the next couple of years.

“Leeds, for me, are the best team in the league, there’s no doubt about that in my mind,” said Davies, whose team have inflicted three of the eight defeats the Knights have suffered this season.

THEM WERE THE DAYS: Matty Davies, in action for Leeds Knights during the 2021-22 NIHL National season. Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints.

“What they’ve got on their team is what nobody else has in the league. They’ve got the best player in the league in Kieran Brown, they’ve also got the best goalie in the league in Sam Gospel.

“That one-two punch is crucial for them. Then they’ve also got arguably the best coach in the league, so they’ve got everything that helps make it difficult for other teams.”

Davies’s team come into the weekend on a three-game winning streak, including comprehensive wins over Raiders and Peterborough Phantoms last weekend.

He wants his players to carry the momentum they currently have all the way into the first leg of the final against the Lightning which takes place in Hull on Wednesday, March 20.

DERBY DAY: Hull Seahawks have beaten Leeds Knights three times already this season - the only NIHL National team to do so. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“A lot of our lads always get up for the Leeds game,” added Davies. “Mainly because it’s Leeds, because they are the top team and because it’s a local rivalry game. They don’t need any more motivation.

“It’s a tough task for Leeds with three in three nights - hopefully they’ll be tired from the Swindon game - but we’ve just got to concentrate on our own game.