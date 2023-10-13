Leeds Rhinos give backing to Netball 2.0 plan - but support comes with caveats

Leeds Rhinos have welcomed England Netball’s plans to launch a revamped Super League in 2025 as a first step towards professionalising the domestic game in the UK - but will not be rushed into applying for it.

Yorkshire’s premier team and sole representatives in the elite tier intend to apply to be part of what the sport’s governing body is calling Netball 2.0 but want more details first before doing so.

Earlier this week, England Netball announced its plan to professionalise the sport in this country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An open tender process will invite current clubs - Leeds are one of 10 in Super League - and prospective parties to express their interest in participating in the new league, which the governing body promises will see clubs playing at bigger venues, an enhanced live and TV spectator experience, closer competition and “advancements in the elite environment to ensure players can choose and experience rewarding careers in netball”.

In it together: Leeds Rhinos have made a stronger fist of the county's second coming in English netball's Super League but will they be part of the league revamp? (Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images for England Netball)

Rhinos are this county’s second attempt at a top-tier netball franchise after the demise of the Yorkshire Jets in the middle of the last decade.

Thanks to their partnership with the solid foundations of Leeds Rhinos rugby league club, they have made a better fist of it second time around, developing stronger pathways and taking the game to different cities and towns across the Broad Acres.

They even tried running a full-time programme in their second year but had to abandon it due to the costs, so are reticent to jump in with two feet this time until they have seen the full plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos’ franchise director Dan Busfield said: “At this stage, it’s an intention of ours and we support the vision of Super League to move towards professionalism but at this moment in time we need to find out more detail.

Rosie Harris of Leeds Rhinos, right, playing against London Pulse in the 2023 Netball Super League (Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images for England Netball)

“There’s a lot of stuff around the commercial model, the financing that’s a massive aspect.

“Super League and England Netball are working on a broadcast deal, there’s other commercial deals, we need to know what’s involved in that to make it a sustainable proposition for us. You’ve seen it in other sports, we need to generate that income, we need to be sustainable, the financial model is clearly very important. We need to look at distribution of broadcast money and other commercial aspects.

“The league is going to distribute that information in the coming weeks as part of the tender process. We’ll feed back to the board appropriately, and hopefully it will be a positive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the plans as a whole, Busfield added: “I think it’s what’s required for the sport to move forward, we’ve been championing it since we came to fruition four years ago.

“That was our vision back then, we want the athletes to be training in full-time environments, not only for the Leeds Rhinos but also for netball in this country to rival the leagues across the southern hemispheres.

“For young people to come through our pathway, right from Under-15s right up to being able to aspire to playing full-time and being a full-time professional and being remunerated commensurate with the top level of their sport.”

Key to Leeds Rhinos being awarded a place in the new Super League from 2025 - their place for the 2024 season is already assured - could be whether or not they have a home to call their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ever since taking their first steps in Super League three seasons ago they have led a nomadic existence, playing occasional home games at Leeds Beckett University, showpiece games at the city’s First Direct Arena in front of crowds in excess of 3,000, and in Sheffield, Hull and Huddersfield. This coming season - which begins on February 17 - will see them play in Leeds only once, at the First Direct Arena on April 28, with games also scheduled for the Allam Sports Centre in Hull, the University of Huddersfield plus two venues in Sheffield, the English Institute of Sport and the Canon Medical Arena.

The club continue to explore all options, including public and private investment, around building a venue in the city.

“It’s a key priority for us as a franchise,” confirmed Busfield. “A venue not just for netball but for multi-sports and community activity in the city.

“It’s high on our agenda, we’re in talks at the minute.

“There’s been multiple positives to going around the region, that will continue no doubt in some format.