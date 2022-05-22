Leeds Rhinos Netball 62 Saracens Mavericks 58: Leeds complete home programme in style

Leeds Rhinos' Sigi Burger was on form up front against Saracens Mavericks. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rhinos started the better of the two sides in the opening quarter with Tuaine Keenan, Amelia Hall and Jade Clarke to the fore, allowing Sigi Burger to convert up front to give the hosts an early 17-14 advantage.

Leeds were quick off the mark in the second quarter. They picked up the ball from a missed shot, converted from a Mavericks centre pass and then backed that up with another score to lead 21-15. However, just as Rhinos were putting some distance between themselves and Saracens, the visitors fought their way back and trailed 34-27 at half-time as their defence was able to hold out against some strong Leeds attacks.

Clarke and Hall combined well in the third period as Rhinos kept the scoreboard ticking over in their favour but having established a nine-point lead, that was whittled down to a six-point advantage at 48-42 by the end of the quarter as Mavericks looked to boost their flagging play-off hopes.

Leeds Rhinos' Amelia Hall. Picture: NBen Lumley Photography.

Burger continued to be a thorn in the side of Saracens as she kept up her impressive conversion rate but as the final quarter wore on the visitors closed the gap to 53-50.

Mavericks then moved to within two points at 60-58 with just under a minute of the game remaining.

Brie Grierson missed with an effort but Burger got the rebound to make it 61-58 before Rhinos grabbed one more goal to make the game safe at 62-58.