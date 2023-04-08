Leeds Rhinos Netball now working on court identity after breakthrough Vitality Superleague win

With Leeds Rhinos belatedly up and running in the Vitality Superleague win column, their director of netball wants them to develop more consistency as the second half of the season begins.

Rhinos got off the mark at the ninth time of asking this season when they beat Celtic Dragons at the University of Huddersfield last Sunday.

A second play-off berth in the first three years of their existence may be beyond them, but as they tip off the second half of the campaign with a daunting trip to London Pulse on Saturday evening, Liana Leota is challenging herself and her players to finalise an identity.

"We need more consistency to our brand, and as a coach that’s something I’m still learning,” said the former New Zealand international who is in her first head coaching role.

Leeds Rhinos are seeking a new identity on the court (Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images for England Netball)

"I don’t know whether I want a rotating circle or target shooting, whether I want one-on-one style defence or whether I want us to hunt in packs.

"I’m still trying to find out what gameplan best suits this team. It’s a bit of both, but it’s also about coaches and players as a collective discovering what suits us best and how can we turn that into wins.”

Although it took them nearly half a season to get that first win, they rans some teams close, notably those chasing play-off spots at the top end of the table.

Pulse are currently second having won eight of their nine games, but Leota is confident that uplift in morale brought about by that maiden win will serve them well.

"There’s no pressure on the girls, they play better when there isn’t,” says Leota, whose team play their next home game at first direct Arena next Sunday.

"Because they’re playing against the top teams, they can go out there fearless and able to try things, as opposed to those games where you know you should win when I feel like we play a bit within ourselves.

"Even against Thunder and Lightning, that’s some of the best netball we’ve played, so the group is growing in confidence.”

On the players’ response this week to that breakthrough win, Leota added: "You don’t understand how much a win gives players confidence until you’re in and around the environment.

"We were a long time waiting, we’ve had some really good performances, we just haven’t put the whole 60-minute package together.