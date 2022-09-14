Rhinos have added South African international defender Nicola Smith and emerging talent Elmerè van der Berg, subject to visa approval.

Exciting young defender Smith, who was one of the star players for South Africa in this year’s Commonwealth Games, will join the Rhinos for pre-season at the beginning of next year following commitments with the national team. The 22-year-old, who plays goal defence and goal keeper, played in all six games for her nation in Birmingham and recorded seven rebounds, five interceptions and 17 deflections.

Smith, who has only ever played her club netball in South Africa, said: “I can’t wait to head overseas next year and play for the Rhinos, it’s actually always been a dream for me to play in another country and get that experience so I can’t wait to get over thereand I will be working hard to make an impact for my new club.

Nicola Smith of Team South Africa jumps for the ball during the Netball Pool A match between Team Jamaica and Team South Africa on day two of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Picture: David Ramos/Getty Images)

“I want to grow as a player, so this is a big opportunity for me and it will good to work with players from other countries as well and see what structure they have so I can learn from them and continue to develop.”

Ven der Berg, 21, who is a 1.91-metre goal shooter / goal attack and is tipped to be one of the stars of the future, having impressed with the national team since making her debut last year.

She was one of the stand-out players for the Proteas at the Commonwealth Games, scoring 139 goals from 148 attempts with 22 goal assists from 25 feeds and six rebounds.

Van der Berg said: “I am very excited about getting the opportunity to play in Super League with the Rhinos and to experience the system of how netball works over in the UK.

"I know it’s going to be a competitive season as Superleague has some of the best players from all over the world.

"I have spoken to some of my South African team mates who play in Superleague and they said every game will be hard and there will be regular training, which I think will help me develop as a player.”

For the third straight year Rhinos will be led off the court by a different head coach in Liana Leota, and the New Zealander who has plenty of experience of playing and coaching netball in this country, is excited by the addition of these two final pieces.

“Nicola is a promising young player from South Africa and there are big raps on her shoulders for the future,” said Leota.

“She’s another huge body on that court, but she has such great energy and loves netball and people and I am really keen to work with her.”

“And Elmerè is a superstar of the future. She had an amazing Commonwealth Games.

She’s a high percentage shooter but moves really well for someone that is so big in the goal attack and is really creative.”