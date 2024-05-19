Leeds Rhinos Netball up to fifth in Super League as Celyn Emanuel puts the boot in

Leeds Rhinos took a huge leap up into fifth place in Netball Super League with an important win over Team Bath in Sheffield on Friday night.

Yorkshire’s sole representatives in the elite tier of UK netball climbed two places with a 65-50 win at the Canon Medical Arena to give their quest for a top-four spot a real shot in the arm.

With four games remaining they trail Severn Stars by nine points (three wins) and significantly have to play the Stars in Huddersfield on Saturday, June 1, in a game they have to win.

Director of netball Liana Leota had said they need to win every game to gatecrash the play-off places and they have responded with successive wins in Sheffield.

Leeds Rhinos are up to fifth after a win over Team Bath (Picture: Ben Lumley Photography)

Wing attack Celyn Emanuel was a key contributor on Friday night. She said: "It was a good game and we were delighted to get a good win against Bath, we knew they were going to come at us and it was just about ticking it over. The result boosts our confidence, we’ve had a few wins on the bounce now, we've got some real momentum and we need to take that into our next game at Surrey Storm next week.”

Emanuel was nearly unable to play after turning up to the game without her trainers.