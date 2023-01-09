Leeds Rhinos will play at FIVE different venues across Yorkshire in Vitality Superleague this season – including returning to Leeds Arena – and one of their off-season recruits is urging new fans to come down and support the team.

Nia Jones, a veteran of many a Superleague campaign with Celtic Dragons and Severn Stars, promises fans will be quickly hooked after just one visit to the fast-paced sport.

“It’s a great team sport and one anyone can get involved in and enjoy,” said Jones, 30, who has represented Wales in both netball and football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I cannot advertise it enough. If people can get out to watch, I promise you it’s even better live.”

Leeds Rhinos Netball and Nia Jones, left, start the 2023 campaign in February (Picture: Matthew Merrick Photography via Leeds Rhinos Netball)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liana Leota’s side will play their first home game in Leeds against Surrey Storm on Sunday, February 19, at Leeds Beckett University, before they welcome their northern rivals and last year’s champions Manchester Thunder for their second home game on March 12.

On March 24 they return to the Allam Sports Centre in Hull to take on Leota and Jones’ old club Severn Stars, with whom last year’s Rhinos player Sigi Burger of South Africa now plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April, Rhinos Netball play their first Super League game at the University of Huddersfield against Celtic Dragons, before they travel back to Hull to take on Strathclyde Sirens on April 28.

May sees the Rhinos back at the EIS in Sheffield for the fixture against last year’s Super League finalists Loughborough Lightning and the return of former Rhinos’ player Rhea Dixon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos Netball team (Picture: Matthew Merrick Photography via Leeds Rhinos Netball)

The team will finish their home campaign at the Allam Sports Centre against five-time Super League Champions Team Bath on May 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fifth and final venue is Leeds Arena on Sunday, April 16, to face Saracens Mavericks. In two games there last season Rhinos played to crowds of 3,023 and 4,102. Tickets for that game go on sale on Monday January 16.

“There’s pros to having a home venue, you want to make it a fortress, but there’s huge potential that we’re moving round the area," said Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It means we can tap into getting different young people involved, getting different volunteers involved and spreading the Rhinos brand around the area and getting people to the games.

“The fact we can get 3,000 people into the first direct Arena is really encouraging.

Advertisement Hide Ad