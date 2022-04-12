The sporting festival that draws an international crowd of professional and recreational triathletes has been a staple of the Yorkshire sporting summer since 2016.

Leeds will stage the 2022 edition on the weekend of June 11-12 in Roundhay Park, the sixth time they have been the UK’s representative in the global triathlon calendar, a sequence broken only by the Covid-enforced postponement of the races in 2020.

But due to the success of the event and the ongoing legacy of the city’s all-conquering Brownlee brothers, Alistair and Jonny, British Triathlon want to take it to new cities to try and grow interest and participation in the sport.

The Brownlee brothers celebrate success at the Leeds Triathlon. It will leave the city next year.

As part of the governing body’s major events strategy, Sunderland has been earmarked as the host for the British leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series in 2023.

Sunderland will stage the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final as a build-up to that event.

Leeds will host the British event next year and has been outlined as host of the World Triathlon Championship Series event again in 2024 in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics.

Andy Salmon, British Triathlon chief executive, said: “Leeds has been a fantastic home to a World Triathlon Championship Series race since the event moved to the city and the partnership British Triathlon has with Leeds City Council and the people of the city has been central to this.

Jonny Brownlee leads his brother Alistair on the bike in the Elite Mens Race through Millennium Square in 2017 (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“As we look to develop domestic event capacity and further grow the sport, this will see us increase our major event delivery to three events as part of our event strategy through to the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games

“Swansea will host a World Triathlon Para Series race through to the Games, with Leeds and Sunderland earmarked to alternate as host of single World Triathlon Championship Series race per year to 2024.

“The British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final will also take place in Sunderland in 2022 and Leeds in 2023, bringing together the top pathway talent in the country for a season-ending showcase event.

“We look forward to working with stakeholders in each of these cities as we seek to increase the profile and participation of swim, bike, run activity across Britain, and hope as many people as possible can join us in the coming years to spectate and take part.”

Jess Learmonth (right) celebrates finishing third with winner Georgia Taylor-Brown after the Elite Women's race during the 2019 ITU World Triathlon Series Event in Leeds. (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

It was the worldwide success of the Brownlees, winners of five medals including three golds at the last three Olympics, that first brought the global event to Leeds after an initial run in London.

As well as the event, Leeds has become a magnet for the best triathletes in the country, people like Olympic silver medallist Georgia Taylor-Brown moving from her home in Manchester to tap into the the first-class facilities at the Brownlee Triathlon Centre.

And the Yorkshire public have embraced the sport.

Each year the World Championship event has been greeted by packed crowds lining the route from Roundhay Park into the city centre.

Alistair Brownlee (centre) exits the water in the Elite Men's race during the 2019 ITU World Triathlon Series Event in Leeds. (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Last year’s race was held solely in Roundhay Park due to the gradual re-emergence from Covid restictions. This year’s races, held for recreational and amateur athletes as well as the likes of Olympic champions Jonny Brownlee and Jess Learmonth, will again be held in the park.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader of Leeds City Council, said: “Leeds has an excellent reputation for staging some truly memorable and world-class sport events.

“Plans are under way to host the AJ Bell World Triathlon Championship Series in Leeds this June and we are planning to host it again in 2024.

“In September 2023, Leeds is scheduled to host the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final and Swim, Bike, Run, Walk events will form part of the Leeds 2023 Year of Culture programme.