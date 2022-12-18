Leeds Tykes beat big freeze but can't stop Sale, Doncaster Knights frozen out

Doncaster Knights saw their trip to Cornish Pirates fall foul of the weather.

Leeds Tykes player Harry Jukes (Picture: Simon Hulme)

In scenes echoed across the country, a frozen pitch put paid to their long journey south to take on the Pirates at Mennaye Field in the Championship.

Eleswhere, Ahead throughout the first half, Leeds Tykes let leaders Sale back in and had to settle for a losing bonus point from their National One clash at Headingley on Saturday.

In one of just two matches in the division to survive the freezing temperatures, Leeds drew first blood with a sixth minute penalty from stand-off Tighe Maxwell-Whiteley after Sale were penalised for pulling down a maul.

Three minutes later the Yorkshire side extended their lead with left winger Harry Jukes, inset, touching down after good work from Kieran Davies created the gap. Maxwell-Whiteley's conversion put Leeds 10-0 ahead. Top-of-the-table Sale hit back on 16 minutes through hooker Josh Brown after a maul from a lineout, and the conversion from Kieran Wilkinson narrowed the gap to just three points.

However, Leeds extended their lead with right winger Seremaia Turagabeci touching down on 20 minutes, although - crucially as it turned out - the conversion was missed, as well as a later penalty from full-back Kieran Davies.

Ahead 15-7 at half-time, Leeds were soon on the back foot as Sale came out rejuvenated for the second half.

Prop James Harper powered over the line from close in after six minutes of the second half, but the conversion went astray and Leeds held on to a 15-12 lead.

Centre James Robins tied the game up with a 67th minute penalty, and with five minutes remaining Sale replacement back row Jake Barron went over to ensure the points went back across the Pennines.

In Regional One North East Cleckheaton lost more ground on the frontrunners as they were beaten 45-18 at leaders Billingham. Meanwhile, Driffield enjoyed a 60-3 win over strugglers West Bridgford.

And in Counties Two Yorkshire Ripon came away from Yarnbury with a 27-16 victory. The five points they took from the four-try victory saw them move up to fifth in the table.

Dan Biggar impressed for Toulon as they handed Bath a heavy defeat in the European Challenge Cup.

Biggar, who joined the French side at the beginning of November, kicked a penalty and three conversions and was involved in two of Toulon’s tries in a 29-7 victory.

