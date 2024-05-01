Leeds Tykes have laid foundations to build on despite being pipped by Rotherham Titans

Aspinall’s Tykes were pipped to promotion by a mere two points by Rotherham Titans after a season-long title race that cast both clubs in a positive light.

The West Yorkshire club, who defeated third-placed Sheffield RUFC 47-42 at Headingley on Saturday, were edged out of top spot by their old Premiership foes following a late-season collapse – including a shock 18-15 loss away to Fylde in their penultimate game.

That defeat was only Leeds’ second of the season, and Aspinall reflected on how far the club has come after several disappointing years which has seen a rapid collapse to the fourth tier for the former Powergen Cup winners.

“From a Leeds Tykes perspective, I’d like to think that this season has put us back on a positive foot from not really knowing where we are and sliding down and not enjoying our rugby,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

“I think the players have enjoyed it and played some good stuff.

“We’re obviously disappointed not to be going straight back up, but we’re poised well for next year."

Leeds displayed the utmost quality throughout their campaign and attracted widespread interest due to the neck-and-neck nature of the club’s promotion race with Titans.

This excellence was evidenced by the team’s 22-game winning streak – eventually ended via a 32-26 defeat at the hands of Rotherham in late March at Clifton Lane.

One of the sternest tests faced by Aspinall’s side came in their final game against Sheffield RUFC, who enjoyed their own history-making season after achieving the club’s highest-ever league finish.

The Leeds boss was pleased with the hosts’ ultimately coming out with five points, despite a late comeback by their South Yorkshire opponents.

He said: “We always knew Sheffield were going to be a massive threat.

“They started very well, but I think we obviously grasped control of the game in the middle chunk.

“Sheffield kept going and I honestly thought they’d nick it.

“There’s a lot there for us to work on going forward, but it’s nice to finish on a win.”

Jake Brady, the club's general manager who played 18 games during the season, said: "If you’d have told me we’d have finished with 121 out of 130 points I’d have been surprised and would have taken that.

"We exceeded our own and most people’s expectations this season.

“But having been top of the league for most of the time, to miss out on that last bit leaves us disappointed. But we earned the right to be disappointed after putting ourselves in that position.

“Hopefully the further away we get from it we’ll realise we’ve had a good season and laid the foundations to kick-on again next season.”

Brady himself plans on playing on next term.