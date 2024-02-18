Leeds Tykes march on as Sheffield Tigers leave it late at Huddersfield

Their six-try victory was their 19th win of the season and leaves them unbeaten at the top. Winger Ben Turpin grabbed Tykes’ first try, while a catch and drive shortly after ended with hooker Adam Brown scoring the second try. Kieran Davies at full-back kicked both conversions.

Back Ewan Evans scored the third, with centre Ben Dixon, pictured, securing the bonus point and helping Leeds to a 28-14 lead at half-time with Davies on target with both conversions again.

Another catch and drive after half time finished with Aarin Yorke scoring and Davies converting, and fly-half Seremaia Turagabeci raced in for the sixth and final score.

Ben Dixon scored Leeds Tykes bonus-point clinching try in the 19th win of the season. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

With the last conversion being missed, Davies made amends with a late drop goal.

Wharfedale also scored six tries, on their way to a 39-19 victory over Hull Ionians.

They were 20-0 ahead at half-time with hooker Robbie Collinson, centre Louis Verity and stand-off Rob Davidson all touching down, while Davidson kicked a penalty and one conversion.

After the break Ionians got off the mark with hooker Alex Forth scoring, but sub Josh Burridge maintained the gap with another try for Wharfedale to secure the bonus point. Forth scored another for the visitors and wing forward Lucas Powell also scored for Ionians, but Wharfedale maintained their lead with centre Ollie Cicognini and replacement Ben Patchett adding further tries.

A last-minute penalty helped Sheffield Tigers scrape a narrow 34-32 victory over Huddersfield in an entertaining game at Dore Moor.

Huddersfield led 32-24 with two minutes left following two tries from hooker Ethan Myers and others from winger Max Horsfall, No 8 Luke Pearson, winger Alex Nash and sub Paul Harrison.

Tigers’ tries came from hooker Louis Townsend, winger James Norman and No 8 William Wallace, but Karl Garside grabbed a 78th-minute try, Will Baker converting before landing a crucial penalty in the final minute.

Hull won 30-24 at Billingham, with tries coming from right winger Jamie Shaul, prop Tomas Bairstow, hooker Mike Jobling, full-back Reece Dean and Harry Dawkins. Tries from Ed Crossland and Sam Taylor were not enough for Otley who lost 15-14 at Lymm.

In Regional One North East, York and Harrogate drew 14-14, while, Heath dropped to third after they were beaten 23-17 by Cleckheaton. Harrogate leap-frogged Heath into second, five points behind leaders York and with two games in hand after the drawn game with centre Kristian Dobson and sub Josh Peace scoring their tries.

York salvaged a share of the spoils with a penalty try and another from stand-off George Davies.

Elsewhere Driffield ran in five tries on their way to a 33-14 win over Doncaster Phoenix, while Ilkley were 43-8 winners over Blaydon and Sandal beat Pontefract 15-3.