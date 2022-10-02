Stand-off Tighe Maxwell-Whiteley was the star man for Leeds, scoring a try and kicking all three of their penalties as well as a pair of first-half penalties.

His first kick put the Tykes 3-0 up after 15 minutes, and although the visitors took the lead with a converted try three minutes later, Maxwell-Whiteley’s second penalty kept them in touch.

Centre Ben Dixon crashed over on the half hour mark and Maxwell-Whiteley converted to put Leeds into a 13-7 lead, but it was down to a one-point game at half time with Chinnor scoring an unconverted try five minutes before the break.

Second row John Okafor claimed Leeds’ second try from a lineout, Maxwell-Whiteley converting, but the visitors kept battling and their third try left the score at 20-17.

Maxwell-Whiteley broke free on 55 minutes and touched down under the posts for a try he converted, meaning that Chinnor’s fourth try shortly after wasn’t quite enough.

Hull had to settle for a four-try bonus point from their trip to Birmingham Moseley, losing out 43-26 to the hosts.

The home side were 24-0 up before Hull got their first points on the board from a penalty try early in the second half.

And when they extended it to 36-7 with 15 minutes left, things didn’t look good for the Yorkshire side.

But No 8 Will Hall scored a try on 71 minutes, while left winger Taunei Turaga added another a few minutes later.

Birmingham’s seventh try came on 76 minutes but Hull had the last word with right winger Mike Adlard racing in and Stephen McColl adding the extras as they made sure they had one point to show for their efforts.

A late try helped Rotherham Titans snatch victory from the jaws of defeat at Wharfedale, running out 29-23 winners after an entertaining National Two (North) match.

Josh Prell had scored twice for Wharfedale and Matt Speres once, with a conversion and two penalties from Tom Mann.

Rotherham full-back Sam Veall, winger Jack Taylor and second row Zak Poole all bagged tries which left the score at 23-22 in the final dramatic exchanges of the game.

Rotherham hit the post with a penalty attempt in the last minute, but they got the ball back quickly and Veall bagged his second try, Richard Hayes being successful with the kick as he had three times earlier in the match.

Otley similarly snatched victory late in the game, winning 25-22 at Tynedale thanks to a late drop goal.

Brandon Staples scored twice for Otley and Jason Moss once, with Joe Rowntree kicking two conversions and a penalty to help Otley lead 22-7 at half time with the wind on their backs.

Tynedale hit back to level at 22-22 before fly-half Eddie Crossland slotted over a winning drop goal in injury time.

Elsewhere Harrogate won 29-15 at Huddersfield, their first win since January.

Their tries came from Will Yates, Tom Baxter, Will Hill, Pete Olley and James Magee.

Sheffield were 38-17 winners over Preston Grasshoppers at Abbeydale Park, with tries coming from Elliot Fisher, Matt Adcock, Ryan Burrows, Tom Bagnall and Christian Hooper.

Sheffield Tigers lost out at home 37-15 with visitors Chester taking the points, while Hull Ionians lost out 18-10 at Sedgley Park.

Heath are top of the Regional One North East table following a big 80-25 win at West Bridgford, while Driffield are level on points in second spot following a 24-19 win at York.

Elliot Daly has been backed to reclaim his England place for next year’s World Cup after inspiring Saracens to a devastating 51-18 Gallagher Premiership victory over Leicester.

Daly missed the summer tour to Australia and on Monday was omitted from Eddie Jones’ first training squad of the autumn, but he responded by using his acceleration, running lines and handling to spearhead a seven-try rout.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall believes the versatile 29-year-old delivered the type of performance that will propel him back into Jones’ thinking.

“Elliot had a great game, he was outstanding on the ball. He was involved in everything that we did well from an attacking point of view,” McCall said.

“He’s lost his international place for the first time in a long time. He’s always been part of the squad.

“Not going on tour and not being selected in the 45-man squad isn’t easy for someone like him who has always been there.

“You saw his response and reaction against Leicester and he hasn’t given up hope of going to the World Cup.