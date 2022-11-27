Leeds Tykes snare late draw as Otley and Sheffield Tigers earn derby wins

The much-needed two points came after a series of penalties, No 8 Burke touching down under the posts with a pick and go, which made the crucial conversion from stand-off Tighe Maxwell-Whiteley all but a formality.
Maxwell-Whiteley got the Yorkshire side off the mark with three first half penalties which left them 9-0 ahead with 20 minutes on the clock.
Moseley scored the first try on 29 minutes, but Leeds remained 9-5 ahead at half time.
The visitors hit back though after the break with a converted try and penalty putting them 15-9 ahead with 20 minutes remaining.
Full-back Kieran Davies pulled back a try for Leeds on 65 minutes which narrowed the gap to 15-14, having broken free from inside his own half and dodged three or four Moseley tacklers.
But Moseley kicked two penalties to make it 21-14 with less than ten minutes remaining.
However, Burke’s late try and the conversion ensured Leeds took a share of the spoils.
However, there was no such luck for Yorkshire’s other National One team, with bottom of the table Hull losing out 34-0 at second-bottom Esher.
Now nine points adrift, it will take some turnaround for the East Yorkshire outfit to kick-start their season.
Otley boosted their National Two (North) campaign with an entertaining 39-26 victory over Yorkshire rivals Rotherham Titans.
The West Yorkshire side led 23-12 at half time with right winger Duncan Darling and hooker Luke Cole scoring tries, while in-form full-back Callum Irvine kicked both conversions and three penalties.
Meanwhile, centre Jack Taylor and No 8 Zak Poole scored tries for Rotherham, stand-off Richard Hayes converting one to stay in touch at the break.
Otley extended their lead shortly after play resumed with another Irvine penalty, while centre Clark Wells’ 56th minute try put them 31-12 ahead.
Titans prop Gareth Denman pulled back a try which Hayes converted, but Irvine’s fifth penalty helped Otley to a 34-19 lead.
Darling bagged a second try with six minutes to go, and although second row Matt Challinor had a late try converted by Hayes it was only enough for a four-try bonus point and not the win.
In another Yorkshire derby clash Sheffield Tigers ran out 34-14 winners at home against Wharfedale.
They had done much of the damage in the first half hour with centre Jamie Broadley touching down and stand-off Mark Ireland kicking the conversion and four further penalties for a 19-0 lead.
After the break they added further tries from hooker Louis Townsend and winger Simon Frewin, while Ireland added a try and conversion.
Wharfedale’s tries came from centre Oscar Canny and replacement Sam Gaudie while Tom Mann kicked both conversions, but it wasn’t enough.
Hull Ionians edged to a narrow 21-20 victor at Pres, with their tries coming from centre Lewis Minikin, wing forward Allam Hudson and flanker Lucas Powell, while Minikin kicked two conversions and Ben Smith one.
Tries from No 8 Lewis Bradley (2), centre Ed Barber and prop Laurence Sanderson weren’t enough for battling Huddersfield, who lost out 38-26 at home against leaders Sedgley Park.
A try from left winger Will Yates and a late drop goal from centre Sam Fox was all Harrogate could muster as they lost out 15-8 at Tynedale.
And Matt Adcock’s late try was all Sheffield could do as they went down 24-5 to Fylde at Abbeydale.
Heath dropped to third in the Regional One North East table after being beaten 27-22 at Alnwick, who leap-frogged them into second spot.
Elsewhere Cleckheaton and Sandal battled to a 20-20 draw, while Driffield were 45-18 winners over Ilkley.