Leeds Tykes suffer late agony, tough baptism for Hull, but Rotherham Titans run in nine tries

The Yorkshire outfit had been leading with two minutes remaining until the visitors ran in a late try to clinch the win and a four-try bonus point too, with Jacob Mounsey's yellow card for a knock on having left the Tykes short-handed.

Hooker Adam Brown had got Leeds off the mark after 11 minutes. Centre Charlie Venables added the conversion, and then converted his own try on 21 minutes to put Leeds 14-0 ahead.

A penalty try was awarded to the Titans, and they ran in another on the half hour to level the scores.

Leeds Tykes player Charlie Venables scored a try in the season opener.

Taunton took the lead for the first time on 43 minutes with a converted try, but centre Thomas Williams raced in and Venables kicked the conversion to level back up, before a penalty just after the hour mark edged Tykes in front. But Taunton's late score gave them the win.

Newly-promoted Hull began life in National One with a trip to Bishop's Stortford, where they lost out 44-20.

Stand-off Joe Carlisle kicked an early penalty for the visitors, and raced in for a try later in the half. After the break scrum-half Harvey Harding added a second try for the visitors, but they were left a man down for the rest of the match with captain Cameron Curry red-carded for a dangerous tackle. Hull's only moment of joy came thanks to a try from No 8 Will Hall.

Rotherham Titans ran in nine tries on their way to a 67-15 drubbing of Yorkshire rivals Harrogate in National Two (North).

A dominant performance from Lloyd Hayes inspired the Titans to victory, with the centre running in two tries and kicking two penalties and eight conversions.

Sheffield Tigers were 20-15 winners in their match at Huddersfield, with their tries coming from winger Jamie Broadley, wing forward Angus Hughes and hooker Louis Townsend.

Wharfedale ran in nine tries as they hammered visitors Preston Grasshoppers 57-18, with two apiece for full-back Harry Bullough, winger Oscar Canny and prop Sam Dickinson.

Two tries each from No 8 George Mewburn and winger Sam Wilson helped Hull Ionians to a 34-21 win at Blaydon.