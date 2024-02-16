Sharks are in Leicester to take on the Riders in the British Basketball League looking to arrest a slump that has seen them lose six of their first seven games of 2024.

Three of those defeats came in the Trophy but they have lost three straight in the league since the start of February.

Meanwhile, this weekend, their former head coach Chris Finch leads the Western Conference in the NBA's All-Star game.

BIG TIME: Former Sheffield Sharks player and coach Chris Finch - now in charge of the Minnesota Timberwolves - will be in charge of the Western Conference team at the NBA's All-Star game. Picture: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Finch has earned the honour after steering the Minnesota Timberwolves to the top of the West after 54 games.