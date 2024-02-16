Leicester Riders v Sheffield Sharks: Struggling Sharks aim to arrest slump while former coach Chris Finch takes NBA All-Star helm
Sharks are in Leicester to take on the Riders in the British Basketball League looking to arrest a slump that has seen them lose six of their first seven games of 2024.
Three of those defeats came in the Trophy but they have lost three straight in the league since the start of February.
Meanwhile, this weekend, their former head coach Chris Finch leads the Western Conference in the NBA's All-Star game.
Finch has earned the honour after steering the Minnesota Timberwolves to the top of the West after 54 games.
Finch played for the Sharks in the 1990s and was then head coach from 1997 to 2003, winning the league three times in his tenure. He then coached in Germany and Belgium before starting his journey as an NBA assistant that eventually led to him taking charge of the Timberwolves midway through the 2021-22 season.