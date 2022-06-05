Steve Borthwick’s side end the regular season where they have remained throughout 26 rounds of action, on top of the standings, as tries from Guy Porter and Freddie Steward completed a clean sweep of home league victories at Mattioli Woods Welford Road for the first time in 20 years.

Defeat for Wasps, whose only try came from a late Will Porter breakaway, ended their slim hopes of gaining qualification for the Heineken Champions Cup as London Irish finished above them in eighth position.

Borthwick said: “The most important thing is it’s been a really tough game. What better preparation can you have?

Leicester Tigers' Jack van Poortvliet applauds the fans after the final whistle in the Gallagher Premiership match at Welford Road (Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)

“That was a proper game. That was two teams, trying to win.”

Tommy Freeman showcased his burgeoning talent by scoring a hat-trick in Northampton’s 65-26 thumping of Newcastle, which qualified the hosts for the Gallagher Premiership play-offs.

The Saints scored 10 tries in total during an extremely open contest at Franklin’s Gardens as they reached the semi-finals for the first time in three years and they have a clash at old rivals Leicester to look forward to next week.

This was not how Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards would have wanted to end a decade in charge, however, with the visitors also having Sean Robinson sent off.

Gloucester Rugby's Ollie Thorley celebrates after scoring a try during the Gallagher Premiership match with Saracens at Kingsholm Stadium (Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Sale marked the departures of South Africa duo Faf De Klerk and Lood De Jager in perfect fashion as they recorded a 42-19 Gallagher Premiership victory over Bristol at the AJ Bell Stadium.

De Klerk has become a Sale favourite, turning out consistently-excellent performances over the past five years, while De Jager has been a man mountain whenever he has been on the pitch.

Injuries have hampered the Springbok lock’s Sharks career but he – and De Klerk – were at their best as they hammered a forlorn Bristol team.

A record crowd of 14,876 at Sandy Park saw Exeter finish their season in style by beating Harlequins 47-38 in a 13-try thriller. Despite being guaranteed a finishing spot of third, Quins still fielded a full-strength line-up ahead of next week’s semi-final at Saracens, but on this occasion they just lost out to determined Chiefs.

Bath were condemned to a bottom-of-the-table finish as they suffered a 43-27 defeat to Worcester at Sixways.