Lester Piggott: Willie Carson and Frankie Dettori lead tributes to legendary jockey

Carson and Piggott held sway on the track in the 1970s and 80s when both jockeys were in their pomp and five-time champion Carson said he felt like a part of him had died with the most “iconic” racing figure of the 20th century.

“I feel as though I have lost part of my life in a way, as Lester has been part of my life ever since I came into racing,” said an emotional Carson.

“I came to his in-laws as an apprentice and he was part of my life right from the word go, until the end. He was an iconic figure in the horse racing world. He is a legend.

LEGEND: Willie Carson (left) and Frankie Dettori (right) pictured with Lester Piggott in the parade ring at Doncaster Racecourse in September 2013 Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA

“We had the luck of some ding-dongs on the track and he was a person who made us all better - because we had to be better to beat him. We had to up our game to compete with him, because he was so magical on top of a horse.”

Carson added that he was hopeful that his great rival had begun to pull through after being hospitalised last week and hopes were high that he had recovered enough in time to go home over the next few days.

“That is the worst part,” said Carson. “That has made things worse – I was drafting a letter in my head for a card to say ‘welcome home’ for when he got out.

“It is so sad. Part of my life has gone –that is how I feel.”

Lester Piggott - pictured in June 2019. The legendary jockey has died at the age of 86, his son-in-law William Haggas announced on Sunday Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Piggott was the ‘housewives’ favourite’, particularly when it came to riding in races such as the Derby, and Dettori has long since taken up the baton as the sport’s flag-bearer.

The Italian had a close relationship with Piggott through the pair’s association with the late bookmaker turned gambler and charity fund raiser Barney Curley.

Three-time champion Dettori said: “It is a shock when you hear news like that. He has been part of our lives forever really.

“Lester was a hero of mine and a good friend. The impact he has made in racing, on all of us, is second to none.

“I will always try to remember him for the good things and I offer my sincere condolences to his family and his many friends.