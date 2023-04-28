IT promises to be a crucial summer for Liam Kirk but, for now, he only has his mind on one thing - helping Great Britain get back into the top tier of the World Championships.

The next seven days at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena will determine whether Kirk and his team-mates can achieve that, helping overcome the deep hurt they felt in Finland last year when relegated after three competitive performances at ‘Pool A’ tournament level.

Kirk wasn’t part of the GB roster based in Tampere last time out, forced to stay home in Maltby and watch on TV as he continued his recovery from a knee injury which had ended his 2021-22 campaign with Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL just eight games in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a long period of recovery for the 23-year-old, but he returned to action briefly in Tucson in September before being assigned to their East Coast affiliate Atlanta Gladiators.

ON TARGET: Liam Kirk celebrates scoring against Latvia in one of GB's warm-up games last weekend. Picture courtesy of Ice Hockey UK/Andy Burnham

After a handful of games there he found himself heading back to Europe, where he saw out the season on loan in Finland’s top tier with Jukurit.

According to all involved, Kirk’s time in Finland went very well but with a year left on his contract with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, this summer will prove to be a pivotal point in his career once he heads back to North America in August.

Kirk, however, has spent the past 10 days at the GB training camp in Nottingham focussing on a more immediate ambition, one which he hopes will see his nation spend just one year in exile from the top-flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was tough to miss out last year and then seeing us get relegated,” said Kirk. “But this is always one of the best times of the year. Everybody wants to come and play for GB and to get the opportunity to represent your country is always special.”

GOLD AMBITION: Liam Kirk, pictured in action at the World Championships in 2021, is hoping to help Great Britain return to the top flight of nations at the first attempt in Nottingham this week. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

As host nation, head coach Pete Russell’s team will be regarded as one of the favourites for the top two spots which guarantee promotion to get back among the elite teams of the international game including the likes of Canada, Sweden and Finland.

They get their campaign underway on Saturday night against Korea (7.30pm) before taking on Poland tomorrow (4pm). Further games follow against Lithuania, Romania and, on Friday, against Italy, a game many expect to be one that decides who finishes top of the group.

But there are a lot of minutes to be played before that grand finale and Kirk is adamant he and his GB team-mates will not get ahead of themselves in their quest for promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a big advantage being on home ice for this tournament,” added Kirk. “But obviously there is also some pressure that comes with being the home team and being one of the top seeds.

HELLO AGAIN: Robert Dowd (left) is one of a number of former Sheffield Steelers' team-mates of Liam Kirk who will play alongside him in Nottingham this week. Picture: Martin Rose/Getty Images.

“We have the opportunity to win a gold medal on home ice and to go back up to that top tier and I’m really pleased to have the opportunity to try and help us do that.

“We’re as ready as we need to be and are confident going into that first game. We’re really excited about what’s coming our way.

“We need to make sure that we do what we need to do every game and take it night by night - if we can do that we should find ourselves going back up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirk is joined in the GB squad by several former team-mates from his time at Sheffield Steelers, where he played between 2016-2018.

LAST TIME OUT: Jonathan Phillips will bow out of his international career for Great Britain at the end of the World Championships in Nottingham - hopefully with a promotion to his name. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

Fellow forwards Jonathan Phillips, Robert Dowd and defencemen Davey Phillips and Ben O’Connor - now at Guildford Flames - all made the final cut, as did Steelers’ defensive pair Sam Jones and Evan Mosey.