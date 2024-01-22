LIAM KIRK is readying himself for what he hopes will be a ‘big year’ with Great Britain after being named in Pete Russell’s squad to contest next month’s Winter Olympics qualifiers in Cardiff.

The 24-year-old former Sheffield Steelers and Steeldogs forward was one of 22 players named by head coach Russell to take on Romania, China and Serbia at the Vindico Arena between February 8-11.

It’s the first of what is hoped will be three major tournaments for the national men’s team this year.

Their return to the top tier of the World Championships arrives this May in Prague, while a first-placed finish in Cardiff will ensure Russell and his players will go through to the final stage of qualifying for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will take place in Milano-Cortina in Italy.

CALL UP: Liam Kirk will return home to help great Britain's men qualify for the final stage of qualifying for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Picture: Jan Jindra/HC Litvinov

As well as Kirk, Sheffield Steelers’ trio Robert Dowd, Sam Jones and Brandon Whistle are named in the squad, with Rotherham-born netminder Ben Bowns also included.

Former Steelers’ favourites Ben O’Connor, Davey Phillips and Evan Mosey also get the call.

Kirk played a pivotal role in helping GB return to the top of the world game when they won gold in Nottingham last year.

But like everyone else involved with the national team, he has never experienced an Olympics - a cycle he hopes the current crop of players can break in 2024..

DECISIONS: GB head coach, Pete Russell. Picture: Dean Woolley/Ice Hockey UK

“It’s going to be part of a big year,” said Kirk. “I always love playing for GB, ask anyone. It’s the biggest honour to represent your country at national level. We always enjoy being together, it’s a great environment to be around in, the coaches are great, the players and the staff are all great and, for me, it’s provided some of my best moments in hockey.

“It’s always exciting when we get a chance to come together and play. The qualifiers will be exciting, it’s a big step for us and if we can get past that round to get to the final one, it’s obviously a big step closer to what would be an amazing opportunity to play at an Olympics.

“It’s a long journey and a long road - and it starts in Cardiff in February.”

The last time GB played in the Olympic qualifiers was back in February 2020 when, again, they enjoyed home advantage.

IN THE GAME: Sheffield Steelers' Brandon Whistle will be hoping to make his full GB debut in next month's Olympics qualifiers. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

But a 4-1 defeat at Nottingham’s National Ice Centre to Hungary saw them miss out on making it to the final qualifying stage for the 2022 Winter Olympics, which were staged in Beijing.

After revealing his squad on Monday morning, Russell said: “As ever, we had plenty of options and it was tough getting it down to a final 22.

“I really like the look of our squad and I am pleased to add Cam Critchlow, Sean Norris and Brandon (Whistle), who were close to being selected for last year’s World Championship.

“This is the start of another big year for us and it’s great to be hosting a tournament on home ice in the UK again.”

Defenceman Jones returned to the Steelers’ squad at the weekend after being out for over a month while recovering from a lower-body injury.

Whistle has been out in recent weeks, too, also with a lower-body injury, for which he had an operation earlier this month.